First comes love, then comes marriage, then comes Misha Nonoo with a baby carriage! The designer is pregnant with her and her husband Mike Hess‘ first child four months after their wedding.

Us Weekly confirmed on Wednesday, January 29, that Meghan Markle’s friend, 34, is expecting baby No. 1. In honor of her “exciting” news, the Bahrain native collaborated with HATCH to create two designs to be sported before, throughout and during pregnancy, launching at the end of this month.

“As a staple in my own wardrobe long before I embarked on my pregnancy journey, I was keen to develop our Husband Shirt into maternity-friendly silhouettes,” the pregnant star explained in a statement to Us. “The dress and shirt provide women with a polished look, allowing them to maintain their personal style throughout a time of numerous, but exciting changes. My brand philosophy has always been an edited wardrobe, and together with HATCH, we created two versatile designs that can be dressed up and down, before and after baby.”

She and Hess, 33, tied the knot in September at Villa Aurelia in Rome, and Markle, 38, attended the nuptials with Prince Harry. The couple, who left their 8-month-old son, Archie, at home, were also guests at a private, 10-person dinner with Nonoo at the time.

“Meghan and Harry were holding hands and were adorable at this dinner,” a source told Us exclusively. “It was a wonderful weekend for Meghan because many of her best friends from across the world were there. [She] wouldn’t have missed her pal’s big day for the world. Misha appreciated Meghan and Harry being at the wedding because she knows how busy their schedules are and that it’s not always easy for them to get away.”

A second insider shared with Us at the time: “In the past, Meghan’s so-called friends and family have sold stories on her to make a quick buck, so now she has only a handful of people she can trust. Misha is one of them. [They] share the same dry sense of humor.”