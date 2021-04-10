Mena Suvari Gives Birth, Welcomes 1st Child With Husband Michael Hope

Mena Suvari is a mom! The actress gave birth to her and husband Michael Hope’s first child.

Suvari, 42, welcomed a baby boy named Christopher Alexander, earlier this month, People reports.

Us Weekly confirmed in October 2020 that the American Beauty star was pregnant.

“The greatest, most precious gift has come our way,” the Rhode Island native captioned her baby bump debut via Instagram at the time. “Through all the trauma, through all the struggle, through all the doubt, our little angel has chosen us. I will never have enough words to describe my love for this beautiful soul coming into our lives, but I won’t ever stop trying to give him the best life possible.”

The model went on to address her baby-to-be, writing, “You’re all I’ve ever wanted and the most important thing that will ever matter. We love you, #BabyHope. We welcome, honor, and cherish you.”

In the social media upload, the then-pregnant star cradled her budding belly while wearing a sweater dress.

Suvari revealed in October 2018 that she and Hope had tied the knot, exclusively telling Us that their marriage was “great.”

“I’m really happy,” the American Horror Story alum added at the time. “We’re happy. Third time’s a charm. … It was [a] very beautiful [ceremony]. I had my closest friends with me. It was very meaningful. After all these years, sort of having ups and downs, it’s very nice just being settled, especially at this point in my life.”

The American Pie star went on to call the Canadian native “a really great guy,” explaining, “Old school, really considerate, old-fashioned. I’m like, ‘Who are you?’”

As far as “maybe” starting a family with him, Suvari told Us, “I have a few years left. We’ll see.”

She and Hope met on the set of Hallmark’s I’ll Be Home for Christmas. Suvari starred in the film while the set decorator worked in the art department.

Ahead of dating Hope in 2016, Suvari was previously married to cinematographer Robert Brinkmann from 2000 to 2005 and concert promoter Simone Sestito from 2012 to 2012.