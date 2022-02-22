It’s official! One day after news broke that Luisana Lopilato is pregnant with her fourth child, Michael Bublé confirmed that their family is expanding.

“This will be the first time that I actually say these words, but yes, my wife and I are grateful to be expecting,” the singer, 46, said during an “On Air With Ryan Seacrest” appearance on Tuesday, February 22.

The actress, 34, revealed her baby bump in Bublé’s “I’ll Never Not Love You” music video. The Argentina native covered her budding belly in a white top and leather jacket in the footage.

The couple already share three children — Noah, 8, Elias, 6, and Vida, 3. The little ones adorably appeared in their dad’s video.

The song’s release came two months after Bublé exclusively told Us Weekly that he is open to having more kids with the former Erreway member.

“She [recently] said, ‘Mike, maybe we have one more,’” the Grammy winner recalled in the December 2021 interview. “And I said, ‘Lu, I don’t know how I feel about that.’ I said, ‘Three is good, you know?’ My wife giggled, and I said, ‘What’s funny?’ And she said, ‘I think it’s so cute that you think you have an option.’”

The “Feeling Good” singer concluded that baby No. 4 would “probably” happen, joking that he was “happy to put the work in” to conceive another little one.

The couple wed in March 2011 in Buenos Aires and started growing their family two years later. Now that Noah, Elias and Vida are getting older, the pair want to renew their wedding vows.

“Our kids often ask us why they weren’t at our wedding. They don’t quite understand why they didn’t get to be there,” the songwriter told El Paso Inc. in January. “So, it’s one of those things where we thought, ‘You know what, we have a lot to celebrate in our life why don’t we…wouldn’t it be lovely to renew the vows, let the kids be there, and all that.’ So, they could be there this time.”

The Canada native went on to call Lopilato a “beautiful human being” last month, explaining that “I’ll Never Not Love You” is a callback to “Haven’t Met You Yet,” the 2009 song he wrote for his then-girlfriend.

“Why can’t I make the sequel? Why can’t this be the sequel?” the American Music Award winner asked the outlet at the time. “But the difference is now, the girl from ‘Haven’t Met You Yet’ video that was his girlfriend at the time, 15 years later, is his wife and they have three beautiful kids.”

