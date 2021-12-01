Is there another baby in Michael Bublé’s future? The singer gave Us Weekly the inside scoop on his future family plans with wife Luisana Lopilato.

The couple were recently looking at their three kids in bed when the actress, 34, noted how big daughter Vida, 3, had gotten.

“She said, ‘Mike, maybe we have one more,’” Bublé, 46, who is also the father of Noah, 8, and Elias, 5, exclusively told Us on Wednesday, November 3, while promoting his bubly sparkling water partnership. “And I said, ‘Lu, I don’t know how I feel about that.’ I said, ‘Three is good, you know?’ My wife giggled, and I said, ‘What’s funny?’ And she said, ‘I think it’s so cute that you think you have an option.’”

The Canada native joked that whenever Lopilato decides, he is “happy to put the work in” for a fourth child, which he thinks will “probably” happen.

Since music is such a “massive” part of the songwriter’s family life — Lopilato even “takes saxophone lessons every day” — Bublé sees the little ones following in their footsteps in the future.

“Music is huge,” the Grammy winner told Us. “As a matter of fact, one of the singles that’s coming out on the new record started with my son. He came to me and said, ‘Papi, I have an idea.’ And he sang it to me, and I said, ‘Wow, that’s a great idea, dude.’ And all of the sudden, I started writing.”

Despite his success in the music industry, the “Feeling Good” singer considered quitting when Noah was diagnosed with cancer in 2016. “I had no doubt [that I would],” Bublé said. “It wasn’t even a thought.”

He clarified that he didn’t think his family was “punished” with his eldest child’s health scare, saying, “A lot of parents feel like they did something wrong. Sometimes it just happens. No matter what, you’re going to be OK and things are going to get better. No matter what, you’re going to live a deeper live because when you learn what it means to suffer and hurt, you also learn what it means to enjoy the good times. … Today’s curse is tomorrow’s blessing.”

Bublé and Lopilato confirmed their son was in remission in 2018. With Noah healthy, Bublé is now focusing on his upcoming 11th album, as well as his collaboration with bubly sparkling water. The company has released a limited-edition, festive flavor, merry berry bublé, in his honor, which the American Music Award winner called “a dream.”

He gushed to Us on Wednesday, “It’s been a really cool and very fulfilling relationship because of how really open they’ve been to everything that I’ve wanted to do and be. I mean, I got to help design the can.”

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi