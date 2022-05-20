Michael Sheen Welcomes 3rd Baby, His 2nd With Anna Lundberg

Another munchkin for Michael Sheen! The actor’s girlfriend, Anna Lundberg, gave birth to their second baby together, his third, on Thursday, May 19.

“And just like that … there was another monkey jumping on the bed,” Sheen, 53, tweeted on Friday, May 20, noting that the newborn arrived one day prior.

Lundberg shared the same caption on Instagram alongside a photo of their little one holding onto someone’s hand.

The Masters of Sex alum announced the model’s pregnancy in a February tweet. “It appears there may be another on the way! #AngelDelight,” the England native wrote via Twitter at the time.

In a post of her own, the then-expectant star wrote, “At these dark times, here’s our little bit of light that we can share. #BabyNo2 #StillNotTheAntichrist.”

The Sweden native’s hashtags referenced her and the Good Omens star’s previous pregnancy announcements ahead of daughter Lyra’s September 2019 birth.

“Very happy to let everyone know that my partner Anna and I are expecting a little angel of our own,” Sheen tweeted in July 2019. “(Just to be clear – we’re having a baby!) #nottheantichrist.”

After Lundberg gave birth, the Golden Globe nominee told his followers, “Happy to say that at 8:41 am on Monday September 23rd our beautiful daughter Lyra was born. Thank you so much to Louise & all the brilliant midwives at both the Singleton and NeathPortTalbot hospitals. On behalf of Anna and myself thanks to everyone for your lovely messages of congratulations. It’s been a wonderful, bleary-eyed week full of love and kindness and extraordinary poo. #NotReferringToMyself.”

The new mom wrote at the time that her “heart [was] full,” gushing via Instagram: “23/09/19. Last week, on a sunny Monday morning in Wales, I gave birth to our beautiful baby daughter Lyra. It was, without a doubt, the most incredible experience of my life.”

While the little one was Lundberg’s first child, Sheen became a father in 1999 when he and Kate Beckinsale welcomed daughter Lily, now 23. The former couple split four years after their baby girl’s arrival.

In November 2020, the Tron: Legacy star told Annie Macmanus about his “difficult” coparenting relationship with the 48-year-old actress.

“Going through that experience of a relationship breaking down and having a young child, and then because of my daughter and her mom living in another country, having to make a life in a new place whilst going through that whole experience, [was hard].” Sheen recalled at the time. “I had no work visa to stay in America, so every time I left, I had to go back to Britain. I never knew if I would be allowed to come back in again.”

