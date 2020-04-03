Michelle Money’s ex-husband, Ryan Money, posted an update on their 15-year-old daughter Brielle’s procedures following her skateboarding accident.
“With your prayers, today is going to be a BIG day. We have three things in front of us,” he captioned a Thursday, April 2, video from inside the Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital. “We are doing a CT scan and hopefully Brielle will cooperate enough to the angiogram scan too. They have been working on her all morning prepping her for this.”
The former reality star’s ex noted that the pressure in the teenager’s brain “goes way up” when her bed is flattened for the scan. “Dr. Kestle wants this done though and is willing to settle for just the CT scan if that is all that Brie will give him,” he explained.
Ryan went on to write that Brielle’s bandages were also going to be changed around her central line. He added, “She has a central line in her thigh, they did not want to put it in her arms because of the blood clots that she has.”
On top of that, Ryan wrote that they were also “praying that Brie’s body starts to regulate the pressure in her brain without so much help from the various different medical options.” He explained, “Right now, the medical staff is using various drugs that both sedate and paralyze, along with a drain in her skull to manage the pressure in her brain. The drugs and the drain all have negatives to them. The sooner Brie can help manage these the better for her and her recovery.”
Michelle, 39, announced on Monday, March 30, that their teen had suffered a “terrible” accident and was “on life support” in the ICU after their neighbors found her.
The Bachelor alum expressed regret over her parenting style on Wednesday, April 1, saying she was a “parent first, friend second” and should have put Brielle’s helmet on herself.
"Raising Brielle as a single mom with 50/50 custody has made it difficult to ever want to argue with her," the former ABC personality told her Instagram followers in a video at the time. "I wish that I could see how important it is for her to possibly hate me until she turns 18 years old and can make her own decisions."
