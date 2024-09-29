Milo Ventimiglia is going to be a dad as his wife, Jarah Mariano, is pregnant with their first baby.

“Baby on board!” Mariano, 39, wrote via Instagram on Sunday, September 29, sharing maternity photos while sitting on a surfboard.

Mariano wore a mismatched bikini and cradled her growing belly in one hand.

Ventimiglia, 47, presumably is seen making a “shaka” hand sign in the corner of the portrait.

Related: Celebrity Pregnancy Announcements of 2024 So many stars have announced that they are expanding their families by welcoming babies in 2024. “Baby Miller-Holmes. Due June 2024 🥹❤️,” Too Hot to Handle alums Emily Miller and Cam Holmes wrote via a joint post to Instagram to announce the news of their rainbow baby on January 1. (The couple had previously shared […]

The Gilmore Girls alum and Mariano wed in 2023, news Us Weekly broke the following October. They had an intimate wedding ceremony for their family and friends.

Ventimiglia and Mariano, who were first linked in 2022 but never confirmed their relationship until their wedding, celebrated their anniversary earlier this month.

“Last year I married my best friend,” Mariano gushed via Instagram on September 23. “There aren’t enough words that exist to describe all the special qualities that make him who he is.”

She continued, “All I can say is that I am grateful for the life that we have together and the happiness that we have created🤍 Aloha wau iā ‘oe my husband Milo.

Ventimiglia, for his part, is similarly besotted with his wife.

“When I saw my wife, I was always just like, ‘Oh no, she’s my wife,’” he recalled to Entertainment Tonight in February. “Right away, I kinda knew. … I think if anything, you know [that] you just got a partner that you’re gonna be there with, you’re gonna work with, you’re gonna find the joy [with]. And when pain hits you guys, you got to get through it together.”

Before Ventimiglia found love with Mariano, whose last name is the same as his character’s from Gilmore Girls, he knew that fatherhood was in his future. Ventimiglia starred as Jack Pearson on NBC’s This Is Us, telling Us in 2017 that his role made him excited about future parenthood.

“It doesn’t make me want to have a family any more than I think I’m built to want a strong family unit,” Ventimiglia told Us. “It will happen when it happens. I’m not out seeking it. It’s just kind of, I’m present in the space in my life that when it presents itself and it’s right, I’m sure it will work out.”

Working with kids on the NBC series was a “blast” for the actor.

“I don’t have kids, I have nieces and nephews,” he added at the time. “I feel like I get to act out a little bit of my own paternal want to influence a young mind, shape a young mind, to approach life in a positive way.”