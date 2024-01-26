Milo Ventimiglia has a message for any fans upset about his marriage to Jarah Mariano.

During the Thursday, January 25, episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, Ventimiglia, 46, made a rare comment about his wife.

“[I’m] very happy. [She’s a] wonderful woman,” he said before discussing how Mariano’s last name is similar to his former Gilmore Girls character, Jess Mariano. “It’s a very easy connection to make.”

Host Jimmy Kimmel also pointed out that many fans were heartbroken that Ventimiglia is now off the market, to which he responded, “I’m sure there’s a few broken hearts. Female and male, I don’t know. Maybe? The point is there’s a lot of life and there’s a lot of Milo Ventimiglias out there.”

Us Weekly broke the news in October 2023 that Ventimiglia and Mariano, 39, secretly exchanged vows in a private wedding ceremony among family and close friends. The couple were first linked in 2022 but have preferred not to discuss details about their romance.

After Ventimiglia’s marriage made headlines, his former This Is Us costar Mandy Moore publicly sent her well wishes. “I haven’t had a chance to catch up with Milo,” Moore, 39, told Extra in a December 2023 interview. ‘But if Milo’s happy, I am so happy for him.”

Ventimiglia and Moore previously played a couple on the hit NBC series. This Is Us, which ran from 2016 to 2022, followed Jack and Rebecca as their family went through ups and downs in various decades of their lives. Sterling K. Brown, Justin Hartley and Chrissy Metz played the adult versions of the Jack and Rebecca’s triplets.

Ventimiglia exclusively told Us in 2017 that playing Jack made him start thinking about his future.

“It doesn’t make me want to have a family any more than I think I’m built to want a strong family unit,” he shared at the time. “It will happen when it happens. I’m not out seeking it. It’s just kind of, I’m present in the space in my life that when it presents itself and it’s right, I’m sure it will work out.”

The actor said it was a “blast” getting to play the patriarch, adding, “I don’t have kids, I have nieces and nephews. I feel like I get to act out a little bit of my own paternal want to influence a young mind, shape a young mind, to approach life in a positive way.”