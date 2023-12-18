Mandy Moore is congratulating former TV husband Milo Ventimiglia after his secret wedding to Jarah Mariano.

“I haven’t had a chance to catch up with Milo,” Moore, 39, told Extra in an interview published on Monday, December 18. ‘But if Milo’s happy, I am so happy for him.”

Us Weekly exclusively confirmed in October that Ventimiglia, 46, tied the knot with Mariano, 38, in a private wedding ceremony among family and close friends. The couple were first linked last year but have never publicly confirmed their relationship. They were, however, spotted in California earlier this year after Ventimiglia purchased a home in Malibu in summer 2022.

Moore, meanwhile, played Ventimiglia’s fictional wife on This Is Us for six seasons. The duo starred as Rebecca and Jack Pearson, respectively, who were the parents of three unique triplets. The series, which ran on NBC from 2016 to 2022, followed the family through the ups and downs in various decades of their lives. Sterling K. Brown, Justin Hartley and Chrissy Metz starred as the adult versions of the Pearson triplets.

Moore and Ventimiglia’s onscreen chemistry made them an instant fan-favorite and critically acclaimed TV couple. They also formed a strong real-life friendship, often praising each other for their talent.

“I remember saying to [Mandy] that I’m not going to be happy unless you’re happy,” Ventimiglia told E! News in January 2022. “That’s been the consistent thread for Mandy and I. We both just invest so much. We communicate so much. I just think the world of her. She’s wonderful.”

The actor called Moore “incredibly, naturally talented” and “very connected to what she does.”

“[I’m] always inspired by Mandy. She puts a lot of effort into the work, but when the work is done, she leaves it in a studio,” he continued. “She walks away from it. And she’s … passionate about something else: Her family, her music, her friends, giving back to the community. She’s a very inspirational woman.”

The Heroes alum exclusively told Us in September 2019 that he and Moore would often “eat lunches” together to help deepen their bond. Two years prior, he shared that the twosome often reflected their characters when it came to their relationships with the rest of the This Is Us cast.

“I’m definitely the father, [Mandy’s] definitely the mother,” he told Us in December 2017. “But I think we both feel protective of our group. Not just our cast but our entire group. There is a level of looking out for everyone. I know Susan [Kelechi Watson] has called me ‘Papa Pearson’ or ‘Papa Bear’ before. So, if she says it, it must be true.”

The pair also haven’t been shy about championing each other’s personal milestones. Just as Moore congratulated Ventimiglia for his wedding to Mariano, the Gilmore Girls alum celebrated Moore marrying Taylor Goldsmith.

“As long as I’ve known Mandy, I’ve known Taylor, her now-husband. He’s such a great guy, and the two of them complement each other so well,” Ventimiglia exclusively told Us in December 2018. “So, knowing that they tied the knot and we were there to celebrate it was really fun.”

Moore and Goldsmith, 38, started dating in July 2015 before getting engaged in September 2017. They wed in an intimate backyard ceremony at the actress’ Los Angeles home the following year. Ventimiglia, along with Metz, 43, and Brown, 47, were in attendance. The couple now share two children: sons Gus, 2, and Oscar, 11 months.

While speaking to Extra on Monday, Moore offered a glimpse of her holiday plans with her little ones.

“We’re going to stay home and stay cozy. We just moved, so I think it’s all about, like, figuring out what those new traditions are,” she said, noting that she plans to continue her own family’s festive custom of eating breakfast food for Christmas Eve. “Although it sounds silly, it was the thing I looked forward to most about the holidays. … Now I get to do it as a mom.”