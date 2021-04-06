The Big 3 is even bigger! Milo Ventimiglia and the cast of This Is Us got a very special introduction to Mandy Moore‘s baby boy after his February arrival.

“Baby Gus was on set the other day last week and it was exciting,” the Gilmore Girls alum, 43, gushed during an interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday, April 5. “It was exciting to see [Mandy] as a mom. We’ve been playing parents for so long but she’s a mom, she’s a real mom.”

Ventimiglia and Moore, 36, portray one of TV’s favorite onscreen couples, Jack and Rebecca Pearson, on the NBC drama, which kicked off its fifth season in October 2020. While teasing what’s to come for the fictional family in March, the Heroes alum raved over the Emmy nominee and her husband, Taylor Goldsmith, as they adjust to parenthood.

“We need people like Mandy and her husband, Taylor, to be raising kids,” Ventimiglia told Us Weekly and other reporters. “They’re good, solid people, and her son is beautiful. I think he’s gonna have a wonderful life. It’s exciting, really, really exciting. I’m happy for her.”

The New Hampshire native and the Dawes singer, 35, tied the knot in November 2018. Nearly two years later, Moore announced that she was expecting the duo’s first child. August Harrison (a.k.a. Gus) was born in February.

“He was punctual and arrived right on his due date, much to the delight of his parents. We were prepared to fall in love in all sorts of brand new ways, but it goes beyond anything we could have ever imagined,” Moore wrote via Instagram alongside the first look at her newborn.

One month later, the Princess Diaries star went into detail about her son’s “harrowing” birth — but said that she’s already looking forward to baby No. 2.

“I’ve said to my husband so many times — and really anyone that has come by that will listen — I’m like, ‘I can’t wait to do it again,'” she said on the “Informed Pregnancy Podcast” in March. “As harrowing as the journey was, I miss it. I’m sad that I don’t get to relive it or do it again or something. It’s a hard feeling to describe, but I can look back now with such affection and fondness for myself and what that experience was because it brought me Gus. It brought me this child who is my whole world now.”

While Moore felt “super prepared” before going into labor, “all of that just went out the window” pretty quickly. “It’s like you’re on this trip, you’re on this acid trip or something. I was in my own head, doing my own thing,” the “Candy” singer explained. “I could hear people, I could hear suggestions and sometimes agree with them, sometimes I was like, ‘No, no, no, no, I just have to stay the course of what’s feeling good for me.’ But ultimately it was such an insular experience. … I felt like it was going to be somewhat more participatory, like, with other people. … Everybody else was just in the background.”

Throughout her pregnancy, Moore felt the support of her This Is Us costars, including Justin Hartley, who shares daughter Isabella, 16, with his ex-wife Lindsay Korman. The 44-year-old sent a piece of expert advice to the “radiant” Tangled star weeks before she gave birth.

“Get your sleep now,” he joked on The Kelly Clarkson Show. “When the babies come, you’re not gonna sleep much. And when you do sleep, it’s not gonna be the same quality of sleep.”