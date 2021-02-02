Tips and tricks. While Justin Hartley hasn’t given pregnant Mandy Moore advice yet, he shared some parenting wisdom for his This Is Us costar on the Kelly Clarkson Show.

“Get your sleep now,” the actor, 44, told Kelly Clarkson on Monday, February 1. “When the babies come, you’re not gonna sleep much. And when you do sleep, it’s not gonna be the same quality of sleep.”

The former soap star, who shares daughter Isabella, 16, with his ex-wife Lindsay Korman, went on to call Moore, 36, “radiant.” He gushed, “You would never know she was pregnant. She looks like she could run a marathon. … It’s unbelievable.”

The Princess Diaries star announced in September 2020 that she and her husband, Taylor Goldsmith, are expecting their first child. Prior to her positive pregnancy test, the New Hampshire native had a scheduled uterine surgery to better her chances of conceiving.

“We did ovulation tests, all that stuff,” the singer told Romper on Wednesday, January 27, noting that she possibly suffered from endometriosis. “It was nice to have a plan and to know, OK, well, this is why I haven’t been pregnant yet.”

Moore went on to say that she was “very hesitant” to believe that she had a baby on the way. “I sort of was holding my breath until 12 weeks,” she added.

The actress has been hiding her baby bump while filming the NBC show, telling Hoda Kotb in November 2020 that fans can expect “a lot of laundry baskets and oversize purses and God knows what [else].”

Her TV husband, Milo Ventimiglia, exclusively told Us Weekly the previous month that the show would be “playing up” her budding belly in scenes leading up to Kate, Randall and Kevin Pearson’s births. “As far as I understand it, Mandy’s not really showing right now, but I think … it’s gonna creep up on all of us!” the Gilmore Girls alum, 43, said at the time.

The California native went on to tell Us about their safety measures filming amid the coronavirus pandemic, saying that they are all “regularly tested.”

Ventimiglia explained, “We have 150 souls on our crew and nobody wants to put them at risk. I trust Mandy and how she goes about her life away from work, and I think Mandy trusts me for how I go about my life away from work. We’re always mindful of that.”