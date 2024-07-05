Mindy Kaling’s heart is exploding with fireworks.

Kaling, 45, shared a carousel of photos via Instagram on Thursday, July 4, that showed her enjoying family time with her children, including 5-month-old daughter Anne.

“A sandy/salty skin/no makeup/freezing cold perfect waves/lots of sunscreen/frosting/outside for hours kind of Independence Day,” the Office alum captioned the post.

In the first snap, Kaling beamed for the camera in a selfie. Another pic showed her daughter Katherine, 6, and son Spencer, 3, playing with toys on the grass. The third photo featured Anne — whose face wasn’t completely visible — sitting on Kaling’s lap.

The slideshow also included glimpses of some fun in the sun with sandy feet, beach exploring and cupcakes, as well as a clip of Kaling caressing her infant daughter’s hand.

While celebrating her birthday on June 24, Kaling revealed via Instagram that she secretly welcomed her third baby earlier this year.

“In late February I gave birth to my daughter, Anne,” Kaling captioned the post. “She’s the best birthday present I could’ve ever imagined. When things are hard, whenever I veer towards cynicism, my three kids are such a great reminder of the pure joy in my life.”

She added, “I’m so lucky I live in a place where I could do this by myself, on my own timeline. Thanks for all the birthday wishes!”

At the time, Kaling shared photos of Katherine and Spencer kissing Anne. She also showed off her baby bump and included a photo of her in a hospital bed preparing to give birth alongside the two elder kids.

Kaling is known for keeping her pregnancies private, starting with the birth of her daughter Katherine in December 2017.

“It’s so unknown to me,” Kaling told Sunday Today after revealing her pregnancy in August 2017. “I have a lot of control over a lot of aspects of my life, and this is one where I’m like, ‘OK, it’s out of my hands,’ which is kind of a fun feeling.”

Kaling, who has never publicly identified the father of her children, told People in 2021 that it “absolutely takes a village” to raise kids.

“If I didn’t have the advice and camaraderie of other women and other moms, I would not be able to do my job as a mom, as the breadwinner in my house, as a writer, as a performer,” she said at the time. “It’s particularly indispensable for someone like me.”