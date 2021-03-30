Time flies! Morgan Stewart showed her post-baby progress nearly two months after giving birth to daughter Rowe.

“Six weeks postpartum,” the Rich Kids of Beverly Hills alum, 32, captioned a Tuesday, March 30, Instagram Story photo in a black bikini and white slippers.

The California native posted the mirror selfie while enjoying a “serious detox” spa day.

Stewart and her husband, Jordan McGraw, became parents in February when their infant arrived. “Row Renggli McGraw,” the new mom captioned a hospital photo at the time. “Just wanted me to quickly update you guys that after 30 hours, 27 apple juices, and 16 pushes later, she decided to join our party! And she’s definitely the coolest girl I’ve ever met.”

Jordan’s brother, Jay McGraw, commented on the social media upload: “So happy for you guys! She’s beautiful!”

On March 15, Stewart posted another picture with her baby girl via Instagram. “The happiest month I’ve ever had,” the Daily Pop host wrote alongside the sweet shot.

She and Jordan, 34, announced in August 2020 that they were expecting their first child, revealing her sex with pink balloons. “She may not be great at math but at least we know she’ll be well dressed,” the then-pregnant star wrote via Instagram at the time.

The Hundred Handed frontman added in a post of his own: “Been working on my dad jokes for years.”

Dr. Phil McGraw also shared footage from the sex reveal at the time, gushing about how “proud” he and wife Robin McGraw were of the pair. “Another grandbaby, yay! #granddaughter,” the Dr. Phil host, 70, captioned a family selfie.

Robin, 67, tweeted, “It’s official!!! We’re having another grandbaby!!! It’s a precious girl!!! We love you Jordan and Morgan.”

Stewart exclusively told Us Weekly three months later that she was doing “Pilates and a lot of walking” to stay in shape ahead of her daughter’s arrival.

She called her maternity style “the same as before,” explaining in November 2020: “I’ve definitely invested in a lot more pairs of boots to pair with my leggings though. … [I’ll] probably be a little more conservative. But who knows? Time will tell. I already am pretty buttoned up.”

Stewart and McGraw got married at home in December 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic.