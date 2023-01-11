Baby on board! Naomi Osaka announced she is pregnant with her first child.

“Can’t wait to get back on the court but here’s a little life update for 2023,” the tennis star, 25, captioned an Instagram post on Wednesday, January 12, that featured a photo of an ultrasound screen. In the social media post, Osaka shared a longer message in both English and Japanese.

“The past few years have been interesting to say the least, but I find that it’s the most challenging times in life that may be the most fun,” she wrote. These few months away from the sport has really given me a new love and appreciation for the game I’ve dedicated my life to. I realize that life is so short and I don’t take any moments for granted, every day is a new blessing and adventure.”

The athlete continued: “I know that I have so much to look forward to in the future, one thing I’m looking forward to is for my kid to watch one of my matches and tell someone, ‘That’s my mom.’ Haha.”

Osaka, who has been dating rapper Cordae since 2019, noted she has plans to return to tennis after welcoming her little one.

“2023 will be a year that’ll be full of lessons for me and I hope I’ll see you guys in the start of the next one cause I’ll be at Aus 2024. Love you all infinitely,” she continued, before adding a “sidenote” to her post. “I don’t think there’s a perfectly correct path to take in life, but I always felt that if you move forward with good intentions, you’ll find your way eventually.”

The Grand Slam champion has previously offered a glimpse at her romance with Cordae, 25. After going on a first date to an L.A. Clippers game, the Grammy nominee admitted he didn’t know his now-girlfriend was a tennis prodigy.

“If you asked me about tennis, before being immersed in it because of Naomi, I could only give you Venus and Serena Williams, you know? Because they’re just a part of the culture,” he told GQ in February 2021 about the early days of their relationship.

Osaka, for her part, previously praised her boyfriend after he surprised her at the 2020 U.S. Open.

“Appreciation post for the mister because I feel like it today 😂🙏🏾,” she wrote alongside a snap of her and Cordae. “This pic was right after winning the US Open finals. He stopped everything he was doing because I FaceTimed him a couple days earlier and said I was feeling sad and lonely in the bubble. I later found out that he hopped on a plane shortly after that call and then quarantined himself for a couple days in a hotel to see me and support.”