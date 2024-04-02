Nick Cannon and Abby De La Rosa’s 2-year-old son Zillion has been diagnosed with autism.

“Today our family recognizes World Autism Awareness Day, which is beyond meaningful to us because our amazing 2-year-old, Zillion, was recently diagnosed with ASD,” the pair wrote via a joint Instagram post on Tuesday, April 2, while highlighting notable figures who received the same diagnosis. “Our beautiful boy experiences life in 4D and teaches us something new everyday!”

Cannon, 43, and De La Rosa added that Zillion’s “love, strength and brilliance light up every room he enters.” They continued, “We are blessed that God had placed such an amazing spirit under our guardianship and we have accepted this assignment wholeheartedly!”

The twosome concluded their post by extending their “embrace to families worldwide, acknowledging shared challenges and championing understanding,” writing, “Together, let’s create a world of acceptance and compassion.”

Cannon took to the comment section to add, “My brilliant little guy! We love you Zilly!” De La Rosa, for her part, opened up about the “one of the most challenging” years of her life.

“Constantly advocating and fighting for answers all while working and trying to be the best mother, friend and partner,” she wrote via her Instagram Story. “Today I want to uplift all the families worldwide, acknowledging all the challenges and spreading love & understanding.”

Alongside her message, she uploaded the quote, “Mothers of children with autism have stress levels comparable to combat veterans.” She also shared a video from their Easter festivities, explaining how they attempted to celebrate the holiday while being mindful of Zillion.

“Easter was different this year. We chose to cater to Zillion’s sensory needs with our 1st ever glow in the dark Easter egg hunt. He absolutely loved it!” she wrote, sharing a clip from their outdoor set-up. “Next year… we’re going bigger and brighter! #sensoryplay.”

Aside from Zillion, Cannon and De La Rosa share the toddler’s twin brother, Zion, 2, and daughter Beautiful Zeppelin, 16 months.

Cannon is also a father to twins Moroccan and Monroe, 12, with ex-wife Mariah Carey; son Golden Sagon, 7, daughter Powerful Queen, 3, and son Rise Messiah, 18 months, with Brittany Bell; son Legendary Love, 20 months, with Bre Tiesi; daughter Onyx Ice, 18 months, with LaNisha Cole; and daughter Halo Marie, 15 months, with Alyssa Scott. (Cannon and Scott’s late son, Zen, died from cancer in December 2021 at 5 months old.)