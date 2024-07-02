Nick Cannon is explaining why he’s decided to safeguard his testicles for a whopping $10 million.

“I had to insure my most valuable assets,” Cannon, 43, told Entertainment Tonight in an interview published on Monday, July 1. “Because you hear about like all these different celebrities insuring their legs … so I was like, ‘Hey, well, I got to insure my most valuable body part.’”

Cannon took to social media last month to announce his plan to financially preserve his private parts. “It’s official! I have the most valuable balls in the world!” he wrote via Instagram at the time.

The reveal was pegged to his partnership with soap and grooming company Dr. Squatch. “Instead of listening to the haters and getting a vasectomy, Nick is doubling down on his valuable family jewels and protecting his productive pair (and the super sperm inside of them) so he can keep procreating for years to come,” a press release for the brand’s Ball Care line read at the time.

Although Cannon stressed that insuring reproductive organs was the real deal, he told ET on Monday that it doesn’t signify plans to expand his family in the near future. “[I’m] just making sure nothing goes wrong,” he told the outlet.

Cannon is the father of 12 kids. He shares 20-month-old son, Legendary Love, with Bre Tiesi, twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, 2, and daughter Beautiful Zeppelin, 16 months, with Abby De La Rosa, twins Moroccan and Monroe, 12, with ex-wife Mariah Carey and sons Golden Sagon, 7, and Rise Messiah, 18 months, and daughter Powerful Queen, 3, with Brittany Bell.

He is also dad to daughter Onyx Ice, 18 months, whom he shares with LaNisha Cole, and daughter Halo Marie, 15 months, whom he shares with Alyssa Scott. (Cannon and Scott’s late son, Zen, died from cancer in December 2021 at 5 months old.)

“He manages it really well,” Tiesi, 33, told ET of Cannon’s ability to juggle his big brood. “I feel like that’s why no one ever hears anything because we’re all happy. We all make it work. He’s such a good person, genuinely, and he really cares and he does want to be there and he’s never gonna blow anything off.”

She added, “It makes it easier when you’re doing things because you know he’s gonna make the effort and he’s gonna show up.”

Cannon has often shared glimpses into the time he spends with his little ones via social media, including visiting them for holidays like Easter and Christmas. Last year, the actor revealed that he spends $200,000 a year taking his kids to Disneyland.

“Disneyland is expensive already off [the] top if you trying to stay in the hotel,” he explained on a December 2023 episode of Power 105.1’s The Breakfast Club radio show. “It’s not how it used to be. You gotta make reservations.”

Despite his best attempts, Cannon has confessed to feeling like there isn’t enough of himself to go around.

“Being a father of multiple kids, it’s always the biggest guilt on me is that I don’t get to spend enough time with all my children,” he confessed during a December 2022 episode of The Checkup With Dr. David Agnus “One, ’cause I’m constantly working, and two, because I’m just spread thin.”