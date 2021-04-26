Backstreet Baby! Nick Carter and Lauren Kitt Debut Their 3rd Child

Welcome to the family! Nick Carter and Lauren Kitt welcomed baby No. 3 last week — and are giving Us Weekly the exclusive first look at their little one.

The baby girl, whose name they have yet to reveal, arrived on Wednesday, April 21.

The Backstreet Boys member, 41, announced the infant’s birth via Twitter on Thursday, April 22, writing, “We are proud to announce that our baby has officially arrived. But as a parent knows all to very well, sometimes things don’t turn out the way you plan it. We have been experiencing some minor complications, but things are looking a little better after the first night.”

The singer went on to thank his followers for their “prayers and good thoughts,” promising to keep them “updated” on Kitt, 37, and their newborn’s health.

The tweets came after the New York native posted an emotional photo from the hospital with his head in his hands. “Yes, I’m a believer,” the Masked Singer alum wrote via Instagram. “I ask God to give us strength to protect mommy and baby.”

He and the California native announced in January that they were giving son Odin, 5, and daughter Saoirse, 18 months, a sibling. “Sometimes life blesses you with little surprises,” Carter captioned an ultrasound video at the time.

The couple had been “fully set on” having a family of four, Kitt said in an Instagram video. “I had prepared for that and made arrangements for that.”

She and the Grammy nominee were “surprised” by her pregnancy, especially since she “didn’t have any symptoms” — until their baby-to-be kicked at five months. “I was not supposed to be able to have any more children,” Kitt explained.

The fitness trainer has suffered multiple miscarriages in the past, which Carter had a “hard” time dealing with, Kitt said during a 2015 Dancing With the Stars episode. “Just watching him get so excited about something and then to just see him so hurt, that was hard,” she recalled.

After their 2018 loss, Carter was “heartbroken,” tweeting, “God give us peace during this time. I was really looking forward to meeting her after three months.”

When the Facing the Music author found out that his wife was pregnant with baby No. 3, he couldn’t “believe there [was] another one on the way.” He gushed via Instagram in February: “Always watching over them.”