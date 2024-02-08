Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Celebrity Moms

Nick Viall Got Starstruck by Dodgers Pitcher Walker Buehler in the Maternity Ward: ‘Kind of Funny’

By
Nick Viall Got Starstruck by Dodgers Pitcher Walker Buehler in the Maternity Ward- ‘Fun for Me’ 852
Nick Viall, Walker Buehler. Getty Images (2)

Nick Viall had a total fanboy moment after meeting Dodgers pitcher Walker Buehler in the maternity ward in Los Angeles.

“I would always see other what I presumed were dads,” Viall, 43, recalled during the Thursday, February 8, episode of his “The Viall Files” podcast about his hospital encounters after welcoming his baby girl earlier this month. “One of us would kind of say, ‘Hi. You a new dad?’”

Viall, whose daughter River Rose was born on February 2, remembered one specific hospital meeting with someone he was sure was famous.

'Baby Daddy' Alum Derek Theler Welcomes Baby No. 1 With Wife Lisa

Related: Celebrity Babies of 2024: See Which Stars Gave Birth This Year

“I met one guy in the elevator. I think I said something to him, like, ‘New dad?’ Then we’d asked each other [about the babies],” Viall said, noting that the man “looked so familiar.”

The Bachelor alum revealed, “Then last night, I got a DM [from] Walker Buehler of the L.A. Dodgers.” Viall explained to his listeners that Buehler, 29, is a “very, very good pitcher” for the Dodgers, calling him a “stud” athlete.

“That was him. He sent a DM. He’s like, ‘Was that you in the elevator at Cedars?’ I’m like, ‘Motherf–ker, yeah,’” Viall said of the moment. “That was kind of funny.”

MLB-s Hottest Dads-Baseball Players Who Are Also Parents

Related: Hottest MLB Dads: Baseball Players Whose Kids Are Their No. 1 Fans

The former reality star, who shares his baby girl with fiancée Natalie Joy, noted that he felt a bond with all the fellow dads he came across at Cedars-Sinai hospital.

Viall even messaged Buehler back letting him know that if his wife, McKenzie Buehler, wanted to reach out to Joy, 24, that would be great. “We’re definitely in the market for, like, cool parents,” Viall teased.

Nick Viall Got Starstruck by Dodgers Pitcher Walker Buehler in the Maternity Ward Fun for Me 853
Courtesy of Walker Buehler/Instagram

Walker announced his baby girl’s arrival via Instagram on Sunday, February 4, writing, “Finley Wren Buehler has arrived! 7 lbs 2 oz and healthy as can be!” He joked, “Miss America 2045 in our sights! Training starts now!!”

McKenzie, who married the pitcher in December 2021, later revealed that Finley was born on January 31.

Nick Viall Is 'Anxious to Get Married' After Natalie Joy Engagement

Related: Nick Viall and Fiancee Natalie Joy's Relationship Timeline

Viall shared his birth announcement on Monday, February 5, noting that baby River was born three days prior. “[She’s] named after Natalie’s great grandmother and niece … the best part of life starts now 🦢🕊️☁️💗,” he captioned a series of Instagram photos.

amazon-lego-bouquet

Deal of the Day

This Bestselling Lego Bouquet Is on Sale and Ships Fast for Valentine’s Day View Deal

Nick Viall Got Starstruck by Dodgers Pitcher Walker Buehler in the Maternity Ward Fun for Me 854
Courtesy of Nick Viall/Instagram

“Our daughter is so beautiful,” Viall gushed during his Thursday podcast. “Every day she changes. I was like, ‘Oh, my God, you’re stunning.’”

He joked that River just has to decide which modeling agency to sign with based on her beauty. “All jokes aside, we’re just happy she’s doing great,” Viall added.

In this article

Bachelor Nation Reacts to Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt's Surprise Wedding: 'Literally in Tears'

Nick Viall

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!