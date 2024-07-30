Nicole Kidman’s daughter Sunday Rose continued to prove she’s her mother’s mini-me during her latest public appearance.

Sunday, 16, joined Kidman, 57, at Omega’s Her Time event in Paris on Monday, July 29. In addition to posing for solo pics in a matching white cropped top, midi skirt and pointed-toe heels, Kidman smiled at the camera while holding hands with Sunday, who donned a gray suit vest and matching dress pants.

The mother-daughter duo showed off their likeness by wearing natural glam makeup and letting their blonde locks down.

One day prior, Kidman enjoyed a family outing with Sunday, her husband, Keith Urban, and youngest daughter, Faith Margaret, 13, at the Paris Olympics women’s street final skateboarding event. “Skater girls 🏅 #ParisOlympics,” Kidman captioned an Instagram video of herself watching the competition. (Kidman also shares kids Bella, 31, and Connor, 29, with her ex-husband, Tom Cruise.)

Sunday’s Paris red carpet outing marks the latest in her slew of recent appearances with Kidman. Last month, she and her mother twinned in all-black ensembles while attending a Balenciaga couture show at Paris Fashion Week.

While Kidman opted for a short-sleeved, long gown, Sunday complemented her look by donning a long-sleeved, high-neck mini dress and tights. Both the women accessorized their ensembles with black sunglasses.

Back in April, Sunday and her younger sister made a rare appearance alongside their parents, who wed in 2006, at the 49th AFI Life Achievement Award Gala held in Los Angeles. Sunday stunned in a white-and-pink floral gown, while Faith looked all grown up in a strapless coral dress. Urban, 56, kept things classy in a chic black suit and white dress shirt.

Kidman, who rocked a glittering gold gown, was honored with this year’s Lifetime Achievement Award, which is regarded as one of the highest honors in American cinema, for her decades-long career.

The Oscar winner gave her family a shout-out on stage during her acceptance speech, stating, “There’s also the most important thing, love. Big, big love. And then right there is the love of my life, and the loves of my life. My daughters have never been anywhere publicly with me on a red carpet, tonight was their first night, so they’re here, Sunday and Faith.”

Kidman reflected on the awards ceremony in an interview with The Los Angeles Times earlier this month, revealing that her youngest daughters haven’t seen some of her biggest movies.

“At the AFI [Life Achievement Award] tribute, they saw the [Eyes Wide Shut] scene where I get stoned,” she shared. “They showed that and I was like, ‘Ooooh. Golly. OK.’ I sat next to my daughter, Sunday, watching that. … She said, ‘Mom, that was good.’”