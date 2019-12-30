



Memory lane! Nicole Kidman posted an adorable throwback photo of her daughter Faith in honor of her 9th birthday.

“Our baby girl is now 9!” the actress, 52, captioned the Saturday, December 28, Instagram slideshow. “We love you so much precious precious girl. Happy birthday Faith! xx.”

In the social media upload, the Big Little Lies alum, who also shares Sunday, 11, with her husband, Keith Urban, held her youngest close. The second photo showed off Faith’s birthday cake, featuring pink candles and chocolate frosting.

Reese Witherspoon called the throwback shot “stunning,” while Gwyneth Paltrow wrote, “What a photo.”

The Oscar winner also shares two adult children, Isabella, 27, and Connor, 24, with her ex-husband, Tom Cruise, but is “very private” about them. She explained this decision in November 2018, telling Australia’s Who magazine: “I have to protect those relationships. I know 150 percent that I would give up my life for my children because it’s what my purpose is. They are adults. They are able to make their own decisions. They have made choices to be Scientologists and, as a mother, it’s my job to love them.”

Kidman added, “I am an example of that tolerance and that’s what I believe — that no matter what your child does, the child has love and the child has to know there is available love and I’m open here. I think that’s so important because if that is taken away from a child, to sever that in any child, in any relationship, in any family — I believe it’s wrong. So that’s our job as a parent, to always offer unconditional love.”

The Emmy winner and Cruise, 57, were married from 1990 to 2001. Five years after their split, the Destroyer star wed Urban, 52.

Now, Kidman’s eldest son is living in Miami and working in music. As for his older sister, Isabella “lives just outside London,” Kidman told Vanity Fair in April. “She really feels more English. We lived there for Eyes Wide Shut, Mission Impossible, and The Portrait of a Lady. They both had English accents when they were little.”