Can’t keep it in! Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi didn’t hold back while working out on her Peloton bike.

“Do any other moms pee on the Peloton?” the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation alum, 32, said on her Wednesday, January 15, Instagram Story. “It’s not on purpose, you’re just like, ‘Whoa!’”

The former reality star captioned the funny footage: “Giving birth problems.”

The “It’s Happening With Snooki & Joey” podcast host gave birth to her now-7-month-old son, Angelo, in May. She and her husband, Jionni LaValle, also share Lorenzo, 7, and Giovanna, 5.

Since welcoming her third child, the Strong Is the New Sexy author is no stranger to candid confessions. “My feet are swollen, I’m wearing a diaper, my son just peed and s–t on me twice and my sciatica is acting up,” Polizzi wrote on her Instagram Story the day Angelo arrived. “Hello postpartum.”

The Tattoo Too Far host went on to write, “No one warned me about the third pregnant postpartum cramping. Like am I still in active labor? S–t!”

Two months later, Polizzi got real about postpartum sex. “After you have a baby and then have sex, it doesn’t feel right at first,” she admitted in a July episode of the “Women in Top” podcast. “It feels like you are a virgin again. It just hurts. It’s uncomfortable. And then it starts to feel good, like, after you get into the motions, but I mean, you need a lot of lube. Let’s just put it that way.”

The Dancing With the Stars alum announced in December that she is retiring from Jersey Shore. “It was really hard, but I had to think about my happiness and where I really wanted myself to be, and it’s being a mom and being [with my] kids and not drama and drinking … and drama,” the former MTV personality explained on The Mel Robbins Show earlier this month. “I think when I was, like, actually forcing myself to be in a situation that I wasn’t happy in. Like, I was forcing myself to be ‘happy,’ and I’m like, ‘That’s not me.’ I’m not genuinely happy. That’s when I’m like, ‘I’m out.’”