North West Adorably Praises Kim Kardashian on Thanksgiving: ‘I’m Thankful for My Mom’

By
North West is grateful to have Kim Kardashian as her mom.

The 10-year-old daughter of Kardashian, 44, and Kanye West took to TikTok on Thursday, November 23, to share sweet throwback photos of her and her mom while celebrating Thanksgiving. In the carousel of images, the two could be seen making silly faces together, attending fashion shows, cuddling and more.

“I’m thankful for my mom,” North wrote alongside multiple heart emojis.

The sound the photos were set to are from an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. At the time, the family were celebrating Christmas and Kris Jenner asked everyone to share what they are thankful for.

“I’m thankful for my mom,” Kylie Jenner said. “Because I don’t know what I would do without you. You’re my favorite person on the planet.” The camera then flashed to Kris, 68, who was tearing up at her daughter’s response. “You really are,” she continued. “I hold you in high regards.”

This wasn’t the only TikTok North and Kardashian made on Thursday. For the holiday, the mother-daughter duo twinned in silver outfits while mouthing to “Bound 2” by West, 46. “We made to Thanksgiving / So ay, maybe we can make it to Christmas,” they mouthed.

North rocked a silky white blazer, a pearl necklace, bedazzled chans and a pendant with her name on it. She paired it with futuristic looking sunglasses and matching flowy pants.

@kimandnorth

Happy Thanksgiving

♬ original sound – •coca-cola

Kardashian, meanwhile, sported a bodycon short sleeve dress, a chunky rhinestone embellished chain choker and matching earrings. Her glam featured a natural foundation, soft contour, rosy cheeks, filled-in eyebrows, long lashes and neutral lips.

They also choreographed a dance together to a mashup of Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas” and Soulja Boy’s “Crank That.” In the clip, Kim jumped up and down in a bikini top and leggings while North pranced around in a baggy T-shirt and Hello Kitty shorts. They quickly changed into their Thanksgiving Day fits and performed a quick handshake before fist bumping and laughing.

This isn’t the first time the duo went all out for a holiday. Last month for Halloween, they dressed up as Cher and Dionne from Clueless. Kim rocked Cher’s — played by Alica Silverstole — iconic yellow blazer and miniskirt, a blonde wig and knee-high socks while North looked just like Dionne in a statement hat, a plaid jacket and matching skirt. To play the part even more, they even posed against a white jeep, which Cher famously drove.

