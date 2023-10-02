Kim Kardashian and North West are mother-daughter fashion goals.

Kim, 42, shared via Instagram her adorable matching outfit with North, 10, at sister Kourtney Kardashian’s baby shower. In the image, the duo twinned in neon jackets by Chanel and leather skirts. Kim slayed a bright yellow short sleeve piece finished with black seams and buttons, a black bodycon miniskirt and open-toe pumps. For glam, her hair was styled in a half-up ‘do while she rocked smokey eyeshadow and a pink pout.

North, meanwhile, wore a hot pink blazer top, a flowy leather skirt and platform black boots. Similar to her mom, North’s brunette locks were worn in a voluminous style featuring two high pigtails with her face framing pieces gelled down.

Both the mother and daughter held square-shaped Chanel purses at the shower.

At the time, they celebrated Kourtney’s baby shower by posting a TikTok on their joint account, Kim and North. The gathering included colorful balloon arrangements, a banner that read “Baby Barker,” Mickey Mouse-shaped soft pretzels, life-sized teapots filled with flowers, carriages of desserts, a photobooth and more. In the social media post, they gave the camera lots of kissy faces, smiles and more silly expressions.

This isn’t the first time the pair have twinned in fashionable fits. In July 2022, they delivered drama at the Jean Paul Gaultier Haute Couture fall/winter fashion show during Paris Fashion Week.

At the time, Kim opted for an edgy look, featuring a skin-tight maxi dress finished with a tan bra top and pin stripes, chunky silver bracelets, and oversized chokers that connected to a fake nose ring. She accessorized with oval black sunglasses and a platinum blonde hairdo. Kim topped the look off with glossy lips, filled in eyebrows, long lashes, warm eyeshadow shades and a warm contour.

Just like her mom, North paired the same sunglasses with a matching nose ring. Instead of a dress, she rocked a black and white striped vest and matching pleated skirt. She teamed it with knee-high combat boots, a black bag and silver necklaces. For glam, North looked radiant with her brunette locks twisted and worn down to her hips.

Kim and North have previously twinned in matching pajama sets, graphic T-shirts, Halloween costumes, hairdos, swimsuits and more. One of their most talked about moments came during ex-husband Kanye West’s Saint Pablo Tour in 2016. For the event, they both donned sparkly silver Vetements dresses.

Kim and West, 46, also share son Saint, 7, daughter Chicago, 5, and son Psalm, 4.