Doing it differently! Oliver Hudson and Kate Hudson are a “tight family,” but they don’t raise their kids the same way, the actor exclusively told Us Weekly.

“We have different ideas,” the Rules of Engagement alum, 44, explained on Tuesday, March 30, while promoting his Super 8 by Wyndham’s #JourneySafe PSA where he voices the bobblehead, Coach. “There’s a core for sure of just wanting our kids to be good human beings, be polite and understand that they’re very lucky people to be born into the sort of family we’re born into … but it’s sort of the way that we go about doing things. What we let our kids watch, the freedoms we allow them. We’re different in that way.”

Since the “Sibling Revelry” podcast cohosts tackle parenthood “differently,” they don’t often share advice with each other, Oliver added. “If I feel like I need to speak up, I will,” the Scream Queens alum said. “She does as well.”

He and his wife, Erinn Bartlett, are the parents of Wilder, 13, Bodhi, 11, and Rio, 7, while Kate, 41, shares Ryder, 17, Bingham, 9, and Rani, 2, with Chris Robinson, Matt Bellamy and Danny Fujikawa, respectively,

While the actress said in February 2020 that she wouldn’t be opposed to baby No. 4, Oliver is all set with his family of five.

“No more babies for me,” the Nashville alum told Us on Tuesday. “I’ve reached the max with my three kids, and I don’t want to throw a newborn into the mix. But every time I look at videos, it’s just that nostalgia. It’s bittersweet. It’s so cute and amazing to see them at that age, and then at the same time, it’s depressing. It’s like, we’ll never get that back. It’s over, it’s done now, they’re huge!”

Wilder, Bodhi and Rio are going through “different new stages of life,” which has been “amazing” for their dad. “I’m sure in 20 years, I’m going to look back at pictures of them now and feel the same way.”

In addition to parenting, Oliver loves being a “cool uncle” to Ryder, Bingham and Rani, as well as half-brother Wyatt Russell and Meredith Hagner‘s son, Buddy. “I let my kids watch movies that I probably shouldn’t, so when Kate’s kids come to my house, I’m sure they’re pretty excited because I let them watch things that Kate will not let them watch,” he exclusively told Us in November 2018. “[It’s] worth the risk. You need an uncle that’s gonna let them do things. That’s the point of being a cool uncle!”

With reporting by Diana Cooper