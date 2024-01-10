Paris Hilton is responding to fans who are worried about her children’s sleeping arrangements.

Hilton, 42, shared a video via her TikTok Story on Tuesday, January 9, of son Phoenix, 11 months, and daughter London, 2 months, napping in the same room.

“Sleepy. So cute. Oh, this little face,” she said as she filmed Phoenix cozied up in his crib with a fuzzy white blanket. Hilton then panned the camera over to London sleeping in a bassinet wrapped in a pink blanket.

“Oh, the princess,” Hilton cooed.

After seeing the clip, some fans expressed concern over the number of blankets near the babies.

“Paris I love this so much! Be sure to check on safe sleep practices for your sweet little babies 🥰,” one commenter wrote.

Hilton seemed to appreciate the words of caution and wrote back: “Thank you for letting me know ❤️.”

While Hilton expressed her gratitude for the recent parenting advice, she previously clapped back at trolls who speculated that Phoenix’s head size indicated an underlying health issue.

“Living life in the spotlight, comments are inevitable, but targeting my child, or anyone else’s for that matter, is unacceptable,” she wrote via X in October 2023. “This hurts my heart more deeply than words can describe. I’ve worked hard to cultivate an environment that is all about love, respect, and acceptance, and I expect the same in return.”

Hilton added that her son is “perfectly healthy” and explained that she feels she can’t win when it comes to posting photos of him.

“If I don’t post my baby, people assume I’m not a great mother and if I do post him, there are people who are cruel and hateful,” she wrote.

Hilton shares Phoenix and London with husband Carter Reum, whom she wed in 2021. She opened up about the joys of becoming a mother during a February 2023 episode of her “This Is Paris” podcast.

“From the moment I laid eyes on [Phoenix], my heart felt so full. I feel like my life is so complete now. I always wanted to be a mom,” she shared.

Paris has also admitted that welcoming her daughter gave her perspective on her mom, Kathy Hilton’s “strict” parenting style.

“Now that I am a mom, I can totally understand,” she said during a December 2023 appearance on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast. “I am going to be so terrified when she becomes a teenager and wants to go on dates and wants to go out. Just because I know how it is. … But I don’t want to be so strict that she rebels too.”

That same month, Paris opened up about the reason she decided to use a surrogate for both of her children.

“If I’m in a doctor’s office, I get a shot, anything, I will literally have a panic attack and I can’t breathe,” she said, noting that she still has “so much PTSD from what [she] went through” at Utah’s Provo Canyon School for troubled youths. “I just knew that would not be healthy for me or the baby, growing inside of someone who has such high anxiety.”

Paris has been candid about the alleged abuse she suffered at the school as a teenager. In 2021, she testified in front of the U.S. Senate, saying her treatment at the school was so “traumatizing” that she suffered from nightmares and insomnia for years.