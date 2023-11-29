Paris Hilton explained why she didn’t hesitate to defend her son Phoenix after internet trolls criticized the size of his head.

“Usually, I wouldn’t even dignify anything like that with a response, but I was just heartbroken that there are such cruel people in the world,” Hilton, 42, told People in an interview published on Tuesday, November 28. “I couldn’t believe that they could be mean and vicious about a little innocent baby.”

Hilton told haters they can “say what you want” about her but advised critics to leave her baby out of it. “If anyone ever says anything to hurt him or his feelings, I will always be there to protect him,” she added.

Hilton and husband Carter Reum welcomed Phoenix via surrogate in January. Last month, the Simple Life alum slammed critics who made fun of her firstborn’s head.

“My angel is perfectly healthy,” she responded in the comments section of a TikTok video posted in October. “And yes, of course he has been to a doctor, he just has a large brain.”

When it comes to people talking negatively about her child, Hilton told People she “feels sorry” for them. “They’re that miserable in their lives that they would go and speak about a child in such a way,” she added.

On the plus side, Hilton has curated a group of mom fans who’ve backed her amid the hate.

“It makes me feel so grateful knowing that there’s so many people in the world that love and support me,” she gushes. “Sticking up for me meant the world to me, and to have people looking out for Phoenix in that way, it meant a lot.”

Months after Phoenix’s surprise arrival, Hilton and Reum announced the birth of their second child, a daughter named London.

“Thankful for my baby girl,” Hilton captioned an Instagram post on November 23, announcing London’s birth by sharing a pink outfit embroidered with the newborn’s name. A source told Us Weekly exclusively that the baby girl’s birth is a “dream come true for the whole family.”

Days later, Hilton confirmed that she “surprised the whole family” on Thanksgiving with the birth of her and Reum’s daughter.

“I’m in heaven,” she said during a Live With Kelly and Mark appearance on Monday, November 27. “I just feel like my life is so complete, I just feel so at peace and excited and grateful for everything in my life.”

Hilton said she and Reum made the announcement “before the turkey” was cut. “It was the best Thanksgiving I’ve ever had in my life.”