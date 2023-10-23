Paris Hilton isn’t happy that internet commenters have been making jokes about the size of her son Phoenix’s head since she shared new photos of the baby earlier this month.

Hilton, 42, recently shared several snaps of herself and Phoenix, 9 months, during the little one’s first trip to New York City. Social media trolls, however, quickly seized on the photos and began making fun of the baby’s appearance.

After one TikTok user shared a video rounding up some of the most egregious remarks about Phoenix, Hilton replied in the comments section — and shut down speculation about her son’s health.

​​”There are some sick people in this world,” Hilton wrote on Saturday, October 21. “My angel is perfectly healthy. And yes, of course he has been to a doctor, he just has a large brain.”

Hilton and husband Carter Reum welcomed Phoenix in January via surrogate. “You are already loved beyond words,” Hilton wrote via Instagram at the time alongside a photo of the baby’s hand holding her thumb.

Earlier this year, Hilton exclusively told Us Weekly that she’s loving motherhood so far. “I can’t wait till he can walk and talk,” she gushed in August. “I can’t wait for all of the holidays — and the Easter Bunny and the Tooth Fairy and Santa Claus and being able to live my childhood again. I’m such a kid at heart, and I’m just so excited for all those moments and seeing the world through his eyes.”

She went on to note that Phoenix is already going to baby music classes and is a particular fan of the drums. “His latest milestones are just adorable! And he just started eating solids and loves puree peaches,” she added. “My heart is so full, and my life feels so complete. Every moment with my baby is like pure magic!”

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Related: The Littlest Heirs! Meet the Hilton Family’s Next Generation in Photos The littlest heirs! Kathy Hilton and husband Rick Hilton’s brood has gotten larger since their children began welcoming babies. Nicky Hilton was the hotelier couple’s first child to become a parent when daughter Lily-Grace was born in July 2016, whom she welcomed with husband James Rothschild. “I’m so excited for the baby,” Nicky’s older sister, Paris […]

During a June episode of her “I Am Paris” podcast, Hilton said that she and Reum, 42, are hoping to add a girl to their family in the future. (When they went through the in vitro fertilization process, their embryos were always male.) While Hilton told Us in August that she still “can’t wait” to give Phoenix a sister, she’s happy to soak up her time with her only child for now.

“When I look in his eyes, my heart melts. He’s so sweet and innocent and lights up my life in so many ways,” she told Us. “He is just my little angel. This has been the best time.”