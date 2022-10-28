Vampire in training! Peter Facinelli shared an adorable video of his son, Jack — and the little one is already taking after his dad.

The Nurse Jackie alum, 48, posted an Instagram video of the little one on Friday, October 28, days before the tot’s 2-month birthday. At several points throughout the clip, the infant wore an intense look on his face, reminding the actor’s friends and fans of Facinelli’s role as Carlisle Cullen in The Twilight Saga.

“He looks…. Just like you,” wrote one observer. “A tiny Fach.” Another Twilight fan added, “It’s a baby Carlisle ❤️❤️,” while a third person wrote, “My goodness, he is a mini you!!!😍.”

The New York City native shares Jack with fiancée Lily Anne Harrison, whom he’s been dating since 2016. Facinelli also shares daughters Luca, 25, Lola, 19, and Fiona, 16, with ex-wife Jennie Garth, whom he divorced in 2013.

The Can’t Hardly Wait star and the Christmas Camp actress, 33, announced last month that Jack arrived on September 5. One week later, Facinelli revealed his son’s name alongside a sweet photo of the newborn sleeping. “Felt Cute. Might delight later,” the Roar star wrote via Instagram. “Happy 1 week Birthday Jack. 💪🏻❤️.”

Harrison announced that she was expecting her first child in June, revealing the news during a Romadrama festival panel in West Palm Beach, Florida. She later shared the news via Instagram, posting a photo of her baby bump with the caption, “Not a burrito belly 💗.”

Facinelli, for his part, chimed in with a joke in the comments section, writing: “You’re pregnant? 😳 Why didn’t you tell me?”

The duo got engaged in January 2020 after four years of dating. “Peter and Lily got engaged over the holiday during a romantic getaway to Mexico,” a rep for the Damages alum told Us Weekly at the time. “Both are beyond elated and are very much looking forward to all that the New Year will bring.”

Earlier this year, Harrison said that she knew Facinelli was The One on their first date. “I sat down with him, and I knew immediately that he was my husband,” the Fair Haven actress said at the Romadrama panel.

In April, the Gangster Land actor said that his past relationships had helped him learn how to communicate better with Harrison.

“I think when Lily and I got together, it was so wonderful and I said to her, ‘I really want to hold onto this. I want to be really careful with each other, and let’s really work hard every day to not get into bad habits,’” he said during an April episode of the “Allison Interviews” podcast. “It has been six years and I’m really proud of the relationship that we have because we rarely ever raise our voice to each other ever.”