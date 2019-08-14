



A moniker with meaning! Pregnant Amy Duggar is two months away from her due date, and she and her husband, Dillon King, have already chosen a name for their baby boy.

“All the guys in my family are D names, so we landed on Daxton and took it down to Dax,” King told Us Weekly exclusively at a Tuesday, August 13, celebration with WE TV and OK! Magazine for Love After Lockup. “Ryan is in Irish name that means little King, so we thought that was perfect.”

The Marriage Boot Camp alums announced in April that they are expecting their first child together. “BABY KING IS ON THE WAY!!!” the pregnant reality star, 32, wrote on Instagram at the time. “Happy Easter from our growing family to yours!!”

Her husband added with a post of his own: “We are completely speechless, overly excited and ready for the next chapter as new parents!”

While the couple are “still traveling and doing stuff,” Duggar told Us exclusively on Tuesday that she is at the point in her pregnancy when she “wants to be nesting and setting up everything at home.”

For now, the mom-to-be is focusing on decorating her son’s nursery. “It’s black and white modern with wood,” she told Us. “It’s chic and stylish. We didn’t want baby colors. It’s bright blue, black and white. His name is Dax Ryan, so he’s going to come out in aviator sunglasses. We’re ready for a cool, stylish son.”

Even though Dax is still on the way, Duggar is already thinking about adding more babies to their brood. “We got to live our lives the way we wanted to for a while and now we can focus on building a family,” she told Us. “We only want two, maybe three, but we’re finally ready to start.”

Michelle and Jim Bob Duggar’s niece married King in September 2015 at Horton Farms in Bentonville, Arkansas.

With reporting by Travis Cronin

