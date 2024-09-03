Pregnant Cardi B has seemingly denied speculation that she plans to name her third child Hurricane.

On Sunday, September 1, the rapper, 31, took to X, the site formerly known as Twitter, and responded to a fan account that posted a sonogram of her unborn child, captioning the image, “​​Cardi shares ultra sound pic of baby ‘Hurricane.’”

Replying in the comments, Cardi wrote “Who???” and added a crying emoji.

“Cardi didn’t you know, the public gets to name celebrity babies now. It’s law!” one commenter joked, while another remarked, “Are you learning what your child’s name is gonna be from twitter?”

Earlier that day, Cardi had shared the sonogram via Instagram alongside glam photos of her showing off her baby bump while sitting on a motorcycle. “I wanna meet my little boo boo soo bad already 🥺,” she captioned the carousel.

Cardi and her estranged husband, Offset, had an amicable reunion over the weekend to celebrate their son Wave’s 3rd birthday.

Offset, 32, documented the Saturday, August 31, festivities in an Instagram Story, posting a clip of Cardi holding Wave on her hip and sporting a bump-baring cropped T-shirt. Cardi, for her part, shared a video of Offset and Wave rocking out to music at the airplane-themed bash.

One month earlier, Us Weekly confirmed that Cardi filed for divorce from Offset and is seeking primary custody of Wave and their 6-year-old daughter, Kulture. She confirmed in her divorce filing that Offset is the father of baby No. 3.

“With every ending comes a new beginning! I am so grateful to have shared this season with you, you have brought me more love, more life and most of all renewed my power! Reminded me that I can have it all!” Cardi shared of her maternal joy in a subsequent pregnancy announcement. “You’ve reminded me that I never have to choose between life, love, and my passion!”

She continued her caption, “I love you so much and can not wait for you to witness what you helped me accomplish, what you pushed me to do! It’s so much easier taking life’s twists, turns and test laying down, but you, your brother and your sister have shown me why it’s worth it to push through!”

Cardi and Offset’s romance kicked off in February 2017, when they had their first date at the Super Bowl. They tied the knot later that year and welcomed Kulture in July 2018. Months later, Cardi announced that she and Offset had split following rumors that he had cheated. They reunited, though Us confirmed in September 2020 that they separated again, with Cardi filing for divorce. The pair soon reconciled and welcomed Wave in September 2022.