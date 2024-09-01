Pregnant Cardi B and her estranged husband, Offset, had a friendly reunion in honor of their son Wave’s 3rd birthday.

Offset, 32, took to his Instagram Story to capture the Saturday, August 31, celebration, including a video of Cardi, 31, holding Wave on her hip. Cardi, who wore a cropped T-shirt that showed off her baby bump, smiled down at Wave, who was wearing a pair of black sunglasses. “Rizz God,” Offset captioned the upload.

Cardi also shared a clip of Offset and Wave rocking out to music during the toddler’s airplane-themed birthday party, per her Story. The father-son duo were matching in Timberland boots as they jammed out. At the end of the video, Offset picked up Wave from the ground and held him in his arms.

The festive gathering featured a multiple-tiered blue cake complete with plane-inspired decorations and a topper that read, “Wave Airlines.” Attendees walked home with “Wave Airlines” themed goodies boasting a label that said, “Thank you for flying with us.”

The celebration came one month after Us Weekly confirmed that Cardi filed for divorce from Offset and is seeking primary custody of Wave and their 6-year-old daughter Kulture. “It has been a long time coming and is amicable,” her rep said to Us at the time.

Hours later, Cardi announced that she was expecting her third baby, uploading a series of snaps in a low-cut red dress showing off her bump.

“With every ending comes a new beginning! I am so grateful to have shared this season with you, you have brought me more love, more life and most of all renewed my power! Reminded me that I can have it all!” Cardi wrote via Instagram in August. “You’ve reminded me that I never have to choose between life, love, and my passion!”

She continued, “I love you so much and can not wait for you to witness what you helped me accomplish, what you pushed me to do! It’s so much easier taking life’s twists, turns and test laying down, but you, your brother and your sister have shown me why it’s worth it to push through!”

Cardi confirmed in her divorce filing that Offset is the father of her unborn child.

After People reported in August that Offset filed for divorce because their marriage was “more of a distraction than support,” Cardi clapped back at the idea in the comments section of The Jasmine Brand’s Instagram account.

“OK this is getting weird cause I can say he helps me a lot with my business and the kids,” Cardi wrote in August. “Never in my career no matter what I went through I had friends or family go to the media sooo I don’t know who is this damn source going to People magazine.”

She continued, “Even wit[h] my filling I’m not askin[g] for child support my claim is for him to only pay for the bills he already pays on the kids and the new one.”

Cardi and Offset were first linked in February 2017 and got engaged later that year. Months after the pair welcomed their daughter in July 2018, Cardi announced that she and Offset split after rumors he cheated. While they rekindled, Us confirmed in September 2020 that Cardi and Offset split again and she filed for divorce.

One month later the pair reconciled. Cardi announced her pregnancy in June 2021, and they welcomed their second child together in September 2022.

The ups and downs continued last year when Offset accused Cardi of cheating on him with another man and she called him out for his alleged infidelity.

“We have our own bad stuff,” she told Rolling Stone in May. “We’re from two different worlds. Sometimes I cannot be … not that I cannot be a wife. It’s just like, my career takes my life. You know what I’m saying? My career comes first, then my kids come second. And then sometimes I don’t realize that I’m putting so many things before my relationship.”