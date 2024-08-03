Cardi B has denied accusations that suggested her estranged husband, Offset, was unsupportive ahead of her recent divorce petition.

People reported on Friday, August 2, that Cardi, 31, filed for divorce because their marriage was “more of a distraction than support,” according to a source. After Instagram account The Jasmine Brand shared the news one day later, Cardi clapped back in the comments.

“OK this is getting weird cause I can say he helps me a lot with my business and the kids,” Cardi wrote via Instagram comment on Saturday, August 3. “Never in my career no matter what I went through I had friends or family go to the media sooo I don’t know who is this damn source going to People magazine.”

She added, “Even wit my filling I’m not askin for child support my claim is for him to only pay for the bills he already pays on the kids and the new one.”

Us Weekly confirmed on Thursday, August 1, that Cardi filed for divorce after six years of marriage.

“It has been a long time coming and is amicable,” Cardi’s rep told Us in a statement, noting the “Bodak Yellow” rapper is seeking primary custody of her and Offset’s two children.

Cardi and Offset, 32, share daughter Kulture, 6, and son Wave, 2. They are also expecting their third baby together.

“With every ending comes a new beginning! I am so grateful to have shared this season with you, you have brought me more love, more life and most of all renewed my power,” Cardi wrote via Instagram on Thursday, debuting her baby bump. “Reminded me that I can have it all! You’ve reminded me that I never have to choose between life, love, and my passion! I love you so much and can not wait for you to witness what you helped me accomplish, what you pushed me to do! It’s so much easier taking life’s twists, turns and test laying down, but you, your brother and your sister have shown me why it’s worth it to push through!”

While Cardi did not confirm Offset’s paternity in her social media post, it was revealed in her divorce petition. She is requesting child support for all three of her kids. (Offset is also the father of three older children from past relationships.)

Cardi and Offset started dating in February 2017, getting married that September. Less than one year after welcoming Kulture, the musicians split after facing cheating rumors on Offset’s behalf.

Cardi and the Migos member ultimately reconciled two months afterward. She later filed for divorce in September 2020, calling off the petition one month later. They split for good earlier this year.

“Cardi’s saying she done with Offset even after their New Year’s Eve hookup, but friends aren’t convinced,” a source exclusively told Us in January. “This is a pattern with them. He’s a serial cheater. She flips out but then runs right back to him.”

Offset has never publicly admitted to infidelity during the course of their marriage.