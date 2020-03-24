Chloë Sevigny opened up about New York-Presbyterian hospitals’ decision to ban pregnant women from having partners in the delivery room with them amid the coronavirus spread.

“#pregnantincoronatime. I hope all expecting families are finding some calm,” the actress, 45, captioned a Monday, March 23, Instagram slideshow of baby bump photos taken “a couple weeks” ago. “Today’s news in NY was very distressing for all. #support #prayers.”

The hospitals’ statement, which also banned visitors for patients over the age of 18, read, “At this time, no visitors including birthing partners and support persons are permitted for obstetric patients. We understand that this will be difficult for our patients and their loved ones, but we believe that this is a necessary step to promote the safety of our new mothers and children. … [Women can] remain closely connected to their loved ones through virtual means, including Skype, FaceTime, and/or phone.”

In Sevigny’s social media upload, the American Horror Story alum cradled her budding belly while wearing a graphic tee and white veil. She lifted up her shirt to show off her bare stomach in the second shot.

Us Weekly confirmed in January that the Massachusetts native is pregnant with her and her boyfriend Sinisa Mackovic’s first child together.

Later that same month, the model debuted her bare baby bump at the beach. “#mocktailsandmoonbeams. [Photo] by papi @sinisamackovic,” Sevigny captioned a bikini pic at the time.

The mom-to-be previously spoke about children, saying her skin looks youthful because she has not “had a baby yet.” Sevigny explained to W magazine: “I think the baby wear and tear and stress on your body is part of the reason why people say, ‘Why do you still look so young?’ I really think that that unfortunately ages women, especially when they have children in their 30s, not in their 20s. So I think, first and foremost, it’s that and genetics.”

She went on to tell the outlet at the time: “And then I’m really into all the things they tell you to do, like moisturizing. I go to Dr. Colbert, who is this fancy dermatologist. I haven’t really gone the Botox route yet, but he does lasers and very expensive facials and stuff like that.”