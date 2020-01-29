Pregnant Eva Amurri Reveals Baby No. 3 Is Breech: ‘Hoping He Will Move’

Pregnant Eva Amurri is doing all she can to get her baby-to-be out of his breech position.

“I’m about to try to do some acupuncture to get baby boy to flip around so he’s not breech anymore,” the actress, 34, captioned her Tuesday, January 28, Instagram Story. “My little stubborn Pisces baby.”

The Undateable alum, who already shares Marlowe, 5, and Major, 3, with her estranged husband, Kyle Martino, went on to write, “We did some pressure points to get baby to move around a bit and then I relaxed for a while. He is definitely transverse right now so hoping he will move a bit tonight head down. I’m doing some spinning babies exercises also.”

The blogger announced in September 2019 that she and the sports analyst, 38, are expecting their third child together, revealing their baby boy’s sex that same month. In November, the former couple split after eight years of marriage.

“After a lot of thoughtful consideration, and work on our relationship, we have made the difficult decision to lovingly part ways as a couple,” they wrote in a joint statement at the time. “We are committed to, and excited about, raising our three beautiful children as close friends and deep partners, and we have the utmost respect for one another.”

The exes, who wed in 2011, added, “We have realized over time that the best path to happiness for us as a family is in this different direction, and we look forward to forging ahead into a new beautiful relationship. We appreciate your support and understanding as we navigate this new transition for our family.”

Amurri and Martino have maintained an amicable coparenting relationship ever since, but Susan Sarandon’s daughter is still feeling “extremely” stressed out during the transition.

“We are in the last sort of mile of our divorce process and so we are doing a lot of the logistical nightmare aspects of it,” the New York native said on her Instagram Story in December.