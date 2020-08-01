These two! Pregnant Gigi Hadid shared a rare selfie with Zayn Malik via Instagram on Friday, July 31 — and it was quite steamy.

The model — who is expecting her first child with the musician — leaned in for a passionate kiss while staying in amid the pandemic. “baby daddy,” she gushed in the caption alongside a smiley face.

“Gigi and Zayn are so great for each other and balance each other out,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “Her pregnancy has brought them even closer together as a couple.”

Hadid, 25, confirmed she is pregnant during The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on April 30. “Obviously, we wish we could’ve announced it on our own terms, but we’re very excited and happy and grateful for everyone’s well wishes and support,” she said at the time. That same month, Us Weekly confirmed they are expecting a baby girl.

“She and Zayn are so in love,” a source told Us at the time. “She’s always wanted to start a family with Zayn.”

Hadid opened up about wanting to become a mom in February. “I think that as I get older — well, one day I’ll start a family. I don’t know if I will always be modeling,” she told i-D magazine for its cover story. “I love the creative side of fashion, it’s so fulfilling. The people I work with make me so happy, I’m so lucky to be around them. But who knows? Maybe I’ll take up full-time cooking!”

Hadid showed off her bare baby bump for the first time during an Instagram Live on July 15.

“Everyone’s like, ‘Oh, you didn’t look pregnant in your jumpsuit on your last Live.’ That’s because this way [facing front] I’m gonna look normally how I look in this [outfit],” she explained. “The reason I said it’s a different story is, like, there’s my belly, y’all. Like, it’s there. From the front, it’s different, you know what I mean?”

She added: “I’m just taking my time with sharing my pregnancy, and you guys will see it when you see it. Right now I just want to experience it, and I just don’t wanna worry about waking up every day during my pregnancy and worry about having to look cute or post something.”

Hadid and the former One Direction singer, 27, have been dating on and off since 2015. They split in March 2018 after more than two years together, but Us confirmed this past January that they were officially back on.