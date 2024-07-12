Pregnant Gypsy Rose Blanchard is clearing the air as she’s expecting a baby with boyfriend Ken Urker amid her divorce from Ryan Anderson.

“It was mid-March when I left Ryan,” Blanchard, 32, said in a sitdown interview with ABC News on Friday, July 12. “So this is absolutely 100 percent Ken’s baby. There was never any question of paternity.”

Earlier this month, Blanchard announced that she is expecting her first baby with Urker following her release from prison. While Blanchard is excited to become a mother, she is currently in the middle of a divorce with Anderson. Blanchard married Anderson in 2022 while she was still incarcerated for the murder of her mother, Clauddine “Dee Dee” Blanchard.

“I’m hoping that he is OK emotionally and I wish him the best emotionally,” Gypsy Rose said of her estranged husband about how she hopes he’s taking the news of her pregnancy. “But right now I have not even had a moment to stop and think about anybody else except for [me.] Am I taking my prenatals in the morning? Am I drinking enough water? I have so much to focus on making sure I am healthy enough for this baby.”

Related: Gypsy Rose Blanchard and Ken Urker’s Relationship Timeline Gypsy Rose Blanchard and Ken Urker began their relationship as pen pals. Following the 2017 HBO documentary Mommy Dead and Dearest, Urker wrote Blanchard a “letter of support” while she was incarcerated. The twosome kept in touch while Blanchard served her prison sentence and eventually shared a smooch when he visited her in jail. (She […]

Gypsy Rose told the outlet she’s currently in “nesting” mode. However, she does understand why some people would be skeptical about her raising a child. Gypsy Rose admitted to planning to murder Dee Dee, who allegedly abused her as a child by claiming her daughter had fake illnesses, and was sentenced to 10 years in prison in 2016. She was released in December 2023.

“I know that I’m not perfect, I know that I have made mistakes in the past and I will probably make minor mistakes going forward,” Gypsy Rose told the outlet on Friday. “But at the same time, I do know right from wrong. And learning from past mistakes is a growth that comes from time.”

Gypsy Rose met both Urker and Anderson while she was in prison. She was engaged to Urker in 2018 first but called it off shortly after. After the split, Gypsy Rose moved on with Anderson in 2020. In April, Gypsy Rose officially filed for divorce after two years of marriage.

After separating from Anderson, Gypsy Rose rekindled her relationship with Urker. She exclusively told Us Weekly in May that Urker did not play a factor in her breakup.

“It was, I think, an insecurity that was there for a very long time,” Gypsy Rose explained. “I called Ken two weeks before I got married. Ken has consistently been brought up in a way that I can never let go of my feelings, but I put them on the back burner to do what was best for my marriage. And so, having that be a point of contention has been a thread throughout, but I didn’t leave Ryan for Ken. That was just sort of a realization [of], ‘Hey, we still love each other after the fact.’”