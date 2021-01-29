Bumping along. Halsey showed her pregnancy progress in a Polaroid posted one day after her announcement.

“The scars that got me this angel. #endowarrior,” the singer, 26, captioned a Thursday, January 28, Instagram photo of herself in black underwear. The Grammy nominee drew an arrow on either side of her stomach, highlighting the scars.

On Wednesday, January 27, the New Jersey native revealed that she and boyfriend Alev Aydin are expecting their first child. “Surprise,” Halsey captioned her baby bump debut via Instagram.

When the screenwriter commented, “Heart so full. Love you, sweetness,” on the social media upload, the mom-to-be replied, “I love you!!!! And I love this mini human already!”

The American Music Award winner has previously spoken about her struggles with endometriosis. She was diagnosed in 2015 following a miscarriage mid-concert.

“It’s the angriest performance that I’ve ever done in my life,” Halsey told Rolling Stone of the experience the following year. “That was the moment of my life where I thought to myself, ‘I don’t feel like a f–king human being anymore.’ This thing, this music, Halsey, whatever it is that I’m doing, took precedence and priority over every decision that I made regarding this entire situation from the moment I found out until the moment it went wrong.”

The “Bad at Love” singer added in July 2016: “I want to be a mom more than I want to be a pop star. More than I want to be anything in the world.”

Halsey called motherhood a possibility while speaking to The Guardian in February 2020. “It’s looking like something that’s gonna happen for me,” she said at the time. “That’s a miracle.”

The songwriter went on to reflect on her pregnancy loss, noting that it made her feel “the most inadequate.” Halsey explained, “Here I am achieving this out-of-control life, and I can’t do the one thing I’m biologically put on this earth to do.”

One month prior to the interview, the “Without Me” singer released a single honoring the child she wished to have. “They told me it’s useless, there’s no hope in store / But somehow I just want you more,” Halsey sang in “More” in January 2020. “Feeling so incomplete / Wonder will we ever meet? / And would you know it right away / How hard I try to see your face?”