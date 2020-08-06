Pregnant Hilaria Baldwin Praises Community Helping Her Raise 4 Kids

It takes a village! Pregnant Hilaria Baldwin spoke transparently to her Instagram followers about having help raising her and Alec Baldwin’s four kids.

“My family is so far they can’t be here,” the Living Clearly Method author, 36, commented on her Wednesday, August 5, Instagram post. “I feel really lucky with my community of friends, godparents, nanny and honorary uncles and aunts who support me. I never want it to seem as though I am doing all of this with no support.”

The fitness guru doesn’t “have time off from” Carmen, 6, Rafael, 5, Leonardo, 3, and Romeo, 2, while quarantining amid the coronavirus pandemic. “No school, no activities,” the “Mom Brain” podcast cohost wrote. “They are always with me. I do have support.”

The former yoga instructor went on to clarify that she is not “sitting with [her] feet up while other people parent” her and the actor’s brood.

“Parenting is hard — and when you have a ton of kids, an extra set of hands is to keep everyone safe,” Hilaria wrote. “When one baby runs one way and another runs the other way, we look at each other and chase after one babe. It’s hectic!! But amazing and I feel so lucky for so many reasons. I also know that they grow up so fast and one day I’ll be able to rest again — I’m trying to be present and hold onto it for as long as possible.”

On Tuesday, August 4, the Spain native exclusively told Us Weekly how she corrects her and the Saturday Night Live star’s children’s bad behavior.

“You want to be inside the situation and be present for them, but you want to be outside enough to give them the perspective of what’s really going on,” Hilaria explained to Us. “My goal is not to deal with my ego [or] force the: ‘I’m so angry at you right now.’ My goal is to have them outgrow bad behavior … the hitting, the name-calling, the spitting.”

The Yoga Vida co-creator, who announced in April that she is pregnant with baby No. 5, exclusively told Us the previous month that her little ones make “a good team.”

She explained, “We have that written on our wedding rings in Spanish that we’re a good team. Anytime there is conflict, you’re never allowed to hurt anyone and you have to use your words. You can’t use mean words. You have to learn at a very young age to be a good problem solver. I feel like if parents can teach our kids how to be good problem solvers, they’ll be better equipped as they get older.”