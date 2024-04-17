Hilary Duff is expecting her fourth baby, and she’s about ready to get on with the birth.

Duff, 36, joked via Instagram on Tuesday, April 16, that she’s using acupuncture to serve the baby their walking papers.

She shared photos from her week in an eight-picture carousel, starting with a close-up on her head as she underwent acupuncture treatment, complete with five needles sticking out of her face.

“Pretty slow week around here. And gently trying to give baby the eviction notice,” she captioned the snaps.

Duff also shared photos of a to-go meal from Caioti Pizza, her kids, pets and a Cadillac.

She posted another picture of the Cadillac via her Instagram Story, writing, “Had the pleasure of driving this girl around while I have been needing some extra space from paps nearing the end of my pregnancy.”

The former Disney Channel star shares three kids with ex Mike Comrie and husband Matthew Koma. She and Comrie, a former professional hockey player, share son Luca, 12. The pair split in 2014, with their divorce finalized two years later.

Duff began dating Koma, 36, in 2017, and the two welcomed daughter Banks, now 5, the next year. They added another daughter, Mae, now 3, in 2021. They announced via their December 2023 holiday card that Duff is pregnant with a fourth baby.

“Surprise Surprise!” she captioned a photo of the card that she shared via Instagram. In the photo, Duff, Koma and the kids are wearing their pajamas. Duff is holding a hand over her stomach with an expression of mock surprise on her face.

When baby No. 4 finally arrives, fans can expect to see plenty more family content from Duff and Koma — two parents who seem to relish the opportunity to share photos of their kids having a good time. Shortly after their pregnancy announcement, the family took a trip to Disneyland and made sure to snap plenty of photos with the characters.

“@disneyland you got the sauce,” Duff’s caption read. “It’s always an epic day of happiness, joy, wonder, surprise and calories! ☺️This time of year is my absolute favorite! You guys are so dialed. Love you, thanks for the memories.”

As Duff waits for the baby to arrive, she’s continued to keep herself busy. Last week, she shared a Spotify “birthing playlist” that she put together, “manifesting a short birth as I only made it 3 hrs.”

The playlist features 53 songs, including tracks from Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, Justin Timberlake and Fleetwood Mac. Koma’s band, Winnetka Bowling League, also makes an appearance with their new song, “Sha La La.”