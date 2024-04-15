Hilary Duff is gearing up for the arrival of her fourth baby by curating a birth playlist fit for the hippest expecting mothers.

The pregnant actress, 36, shared her Spotify tracklist — titled “Hilary’s birth playlist 🧝‍♀️4 let’s gooooo” — via her Instagram Story on Thursday, April 11, writing, “Made a cute birthing playlist- take a listen! Not sure about the order yet but I think I’m going to enjoy it.”

Duff noted that the runtime isn’t too long, so she’s hoping for a quick labor and delivery.

“Also manifesting a short birth as I only made it 3 hrs,” she added, posting a ticking clock and concluding with, “Cmon bebe.”

The playlist features 53 songs from artists including Taylor Swift’s “‘Tis the Damn Season,” Zach Bryan and Kacey Musgraves’ “I Remember Everything,” Shaggy and Rayvon’s “Angel,” Fleetwood Mac’s “The Chain,” Tegan and Sara’s “I Was a Fool,” Beyonce’s “CUFF IT,” Justin Timberlake’s “Selfish,” Billie Eilish’s “When the Party’s Over,” Post Malone’s “Enough is Enough,” Teddy Swims’ “Lose Control,” Aretha Franklin’s “Baby, I Love You,” Doja Cat and SZA’s “Kiss Me More” and Miguel’s “Sure Thing.”

And, of course, her husband Matthew Koma’s band, Winnetka Bowling League, makes an appearance in the set with their new song, “Sha La La.” Duff and Koma, 36, tied the knot in December 2019 and already share two children together — daughters Banks, 5, and Mae, 3. Duff also has a son, Luca, 12, with her ex-husband, Mike Comrie.

With a fourth baby on the way, Duff has been relying on Koma to pick up the slack around the house while she gets some much needed rest. (Perhaps giving her the time to work on her birthing playlist!)

“4 kids is a truly wild choice,” Duff wrote in an Instagram post earlier this month alongside a carousel of maternity photos with Koma. “And while you rage [at] the farmers market with the kids after 4 nights of shows and late nights so I can get some sleep and not hear mom mom mama mommy mooooom just know this only works because of you ♥️. Also on a separate note…. Why can I sleep during the day this late in pregnancy and not at night 😣😵‍💫.”

Koma replied in the comments section: “Some would say we’re just picking up our tennis racquets to start our match. Some would literally say that.”

The singer-songwriter recently made headlines himself when he hilariously documented his experience getting a vasectomy. He shared everything via social media last month, from his “Vasectomy fit check” to his thoughts on the procedure as a whole.

Koma uploaded a selfie in a hospital gown and hair net, writing, “It’s honestly not bad at all.” He added that it’s “for sure” a “better” experience than going to the dentist. While also sharing a mirror selfie with bandages on, he gave a thumbs up and wrote, “10/10 would recommend.”

In another snap, he shared a pic of Duff driving him home and wrote, “Hot nurse.”

“Also very high and I’ve never taken a drug in my life. This is cool,” he added.

The couple have a playful approach to social media, as evidenced by Duff’s Valentine’s Day tribute. “I love you Matthew,” she wrote via Instagram in February. “The only thing I would change would be your dairy allergy.”