Pregnant Hilary Duff Jokes Having 4 Kids Is a ‘Truly Wild Choice’

Hilary Duff is getting candid about her and husband Matthew Koma’s growing family.

“4 kids is a truly wild choice,” Duff, 36, wrote via Instagram on Sunday, April 7. “And while you rage the farmers market with the kids after 4 nights of shows and late nights so I can get some sleep and not hear mom mom mama mommy mooooom just know this only works because of you ♥️.”

Alongside the message, Duff shared several snaps with Koma, 36. She concluded, “Also on a separate note…. Why can I sleep during the day this late in pregnancy and not at night 😣😵‍💫.”

The How I Met Your Father alum and Koma announced in December 2023 that they were expecting their third child together, Duff’s fourth. The pair share daughters Banks, 5, and Mae, 3. (Duff is also a mom to son Luca, 12, whom she shares with ex-husband Mike Comrie.)

“Surprise Surprise!” Duff wrote via Instagram while sharing the family’s holiday card, which unveiled her bump. The back of the card featured solo pics of each of the three kids, reading, “Buckle up Buttercups, we’re adding one more to this crazy bunch!”

After sharing their baby news, Duff took to her Instagram Story to note that her love for her husband has only grown throughout the pregnancy. “A few nights away from the kids does a body good,” Duff wrote alongside a mirror selfie with Koma. “Love you so much more than in my first trimest[er].”

Duff and Koma met in 2015 while collaborating on her album Breathe In. Breath Out., one year after her split from Comrie, 43.

The pair, who tied the knot in December 2019, are seemingly stronger than ever. A source exclusively told Us Weekly in December 2023 that the lack of work during the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes led the two to grow closer.

“Neither of them had as many work commitments and could reconnect,” the insider told Us. “They really got to know each other all over again and spend a ton of time together as a family.”

Following their engagement in May 2019, Duff exclusively told Us that the twosome felt “happier and more in love than ever,” saying, “We are looking forward to our long future together. He kind of surprised me, and I was like, ‘Yes! Of course! You’re my favorite person in the whole entire world outside of my kids.’”