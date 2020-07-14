A second son! Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert confirmed to Us Weekly on Tuesday, July 14, that they have another baby boy on the way.

“We are SO excited and thankful to be welcoming a healthy baby boy into our family!” the Bachelor alum, 33, told E! News. “[Our daughter], Emmy, Tanner and I all were all putting our bets on a girl, but this is truly such a fun and happy surprise! It may take a while for Emmy to call the baby brother though. She is still referring to him as sister.”

The Colorado native added, “I’m so grateful, and I’m so happy we decided to find out before the baby is born. It gives me something to look forward to and I feel even more bonded to him now.”

She and Tolbert, also 33, used a “volcano eruption” during their gender reveal, but turned to a powder cannon when the blue foam didn’t come out as explosively as planned.

The former reality stars announced in May that the Colorado native is pregnant with baby No. 3. “HERE WE GROW AGAIN,” Roper captioned their Instagram reveal at the time. “If you noticed I haven’t been on social media much the past couple of months, it’s because I was dealing with terrible nausea and fatigue, on top of taking care of two kiddos during a pandemic. Although this time has its uncertainties, we are so thankful and excited for this baby. I truly believe babies being born during this time are here for a special reason, to be light workers.”

The “Mommies Tell All” podcast cohost has been documenting her baby bump progress via social media ever since, from mirror selfies to family photos.

“21 weeks tomorrow!” Roper captioned a Saturday, July 11, Instagram post. “Starting to see baby’s little wiggles and flips now on the outside of my stomach! Feeling all sorts of symptoms (my heartburn is wicked and my lady bits hurt!), but always amazed and thankful for this little world I get to share just between the two of us.”

She and the Bachelorette alum met and fell in love on season 2 of Bachelor in Paradise, tying the knot in January 2016 in California. They welcomed their daughter, Emerson, the following year, followed by their son, Brooks, in August 2019.