Words of wisdom! Pregnant Jenna Cooper has been looking to fellow Bachelor alum Lauren Burnham for advice ahead of her baby’s birth.

“She’s been through it, especially the social media aspect,” the Indiana native, 30, told Us Weekly exclusively on Thursday, April 16. “She’s been really helpful and reached out and offered advice to me. I’m so excited.”

Cooper added, “She and Arie [Luyendyk Jr.] have the cutest little girl, [Alessi]. She’s got good advice.”

The Bachelor in Paradise alum announced in January that she is expecting her first child with her boyfriend, Karl Hudson IV.

“I hope you know that I already love you more than I could have imagined possible,” the former reality star captioned her Instagram baby bump debut at the time. “I hope you chase all of your dreams, and I’ll be there supporting you the whole way. I hope you get my spirit and sense of humor, and never stop laughing. I hope you get your daddy’s thoughtfulness and work ethic, and never stop being curious. I hope you can ignore the negativity of the world, and always stand up for yourself. I hope you love Jesus with all your heart, and never forget how special you are. See you in a few months.”

The following month, the pair revealed that they have a baby girl on the way.

Cooper was initially “shocked and nervous” when she found out she was expecting, she told Us, but her boyfriend was “the most supportive, calm, calming person.”

The former ABC personality gushed, “He just made me feel great about everything. Then we were just excited. I’m so, so thankful to have him. We are pretty different in our personalities, but I think it makes us even more of a match.”

Now, Cooper’s nerves are more about “making a mistake or being underprepared” when her daughter arrives. “I don’t want to traumatize her with anything,” she admitted to Us. “I feel like that’s probably a pretty normal [fear].”

While she waits for her due date, the mom-to-be is preparing her pet pig, Pearl, to welcome a new member to the family, explaining, “I’ll keep them separated, but I want them both to be aware that they’re each there and obviously both have a lot of attention. … I’ll introduce them and let Pearl sniff her. I’m sure she’ll love her, and it’ll be cute watching them grow up together.”

With reporting by Kayley Stumpe