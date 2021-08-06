Coming soon! Pregnant Kaitlynn Carter is putting together her baby boy’s room ahead of his arrival.

“Slowly getting this nursery together,” the Hills: New Beginnings star, 32, captioned her Friday, August 6, Instagram Story.

In the social media upload, the New Hampshire native showed a glimpse of a bed, a white surfboard, a matching chair with a stuffed animal on top, a vase and stacks of books.

The reality star’s post came two days after Carter’s ex Brody Jenner told her in an episode of the MTV show that she had conceived her first child with boyfriend Kristopher Brock too “soon.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 37, asked, “Listen, how well do you know this guy? You always told me how you want to be a mother, that’s your dream in life. I know for a fact you will be the best mother ever. I just want to make sure you’re with the right person.”

The Los Angeles native went on to say in a confessional that Carter was moving “quick.”

The Princes of Malibu alum added, “What’s done is done. I just hope that she’s making the right decision. Ultimately, I just want to see her happy. If I don’t think she’s making the right choice, I’ll definitely let her know that.”

Jenner let their costar Audrina Patridge know his thoughts as well later in the episode. “My main concern was him,” he explained. “Who is he? I’ve never met him. I thought it was soon. I trust her judgment. I trust she knows what she’s doing.”

Carter defended her pregnancy in a confessional of her own, saying, “I appreciate Brody’s concern, but there [were] six years of my life when I was waiting with Brody to have kids. That’s what I know I want, and that’s what Kris wants as well.”

She and Jenner started dating in 2013 and tied the knot five years later in Bali, later revealing that the wedding ceremony wasn’t legal. They split in 2019.

Two years later, Carter told her Instagram followers her pregnancy news with a baby bump photo. The expectant star clarified in a June “HillsCast” podcast episode that she and Brock, 30, did plan to conceive their son.

“For me, when I began dating again, I knew … it was really important to me to find somebody that had the same goals and wanted the same things in life that I did,” the MTV personality said at the time, noting that Brock is already the father of son Charlie, 6. “We got to the conversation about having kids and where we stood about all of that really quickly.”