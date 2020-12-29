Switching things up! Pregnant Karlie Kloss has a different morning routine now that she is pregnant with her and Joshua Kushner’s first child.

“I normally love running, but I have to say I’m out of breath these days just talking or going up a flight of stairs,” the model, 28, told WSJ. Magazine on Monday, December 28. “I normally am up at 6:30, 7, but I feel like these days, more into winter, I’m hitting the snooze button more and more.” The former Victoria’s Secret Angel said she could “sleep until 3 in the afternoon.”

The Kode With Klossy creator added that she is loving “everything salty and crunchy” but has always had “bizarre” cravings.

While awaiting her little one, Kloss has been looking to fellow model moms for advice, from Christy Turlington Burns to Cindy Crawford.

“She has been a role model and mentor of mine,” the Project Runway host told the outlet of the Living Yoga author, 51. “She is somebody who I feel really lucky to have to look to for guidance and advice. … And as a mom, I think she’s just the coolest.”

Kloss went on to call Crawford, 54, “an incredible supermom” before gushing about Natalia Vodianova’s five kids. “I still to this day don’t understand how she does it,” the Illinois native said. “I’m really excited for all of my friends who are entering this next chapter of life at this time too, so excited for some new mom groups.”

Us Weekly confirmed in October that Kloss and Kushner, 35, have a baby on the way. The pregnant star debuted her budding belly the following month in an Instagram video.

“Good morning video,” the mom-to-be captioned the November footage of her bare bump. New moms Ashley Graham and Romee Strijd congratulated the computer programmer on her growing family in the comments.

Kloss and the businessman tied the knot in October 2018 in Wyoming. Two years later, a source exclusively told Us that the couple had “been trying to have a baby for a few months.” The insider added, “Karlie wouldn’t mind hosting Project Runway while she’s pregnant. They think this is the right time.”