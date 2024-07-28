Pregnant Katherine Schwarzenegger Shows Off Baby Bump

Chris Pratt recently delighted fans with a new photo of his wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger, proudly showcasing her baby bump.

Pratt, 45, took to social media over the weekend to commend Schwarzenegger, 34, for her exceptional party planning skills, accompanied by a charming snapshot of her with her pregnancy on full display.

In the photo, Schwarzenegger beams at the camera, dressed in a white T-shirt beneath pink plaid overalls. Her shoulder-length hair is worn loose, with sunglasses perched on top. The background reveals a pink bounce house and a balloon arrangement set against lush outdoor greenery.

“Greatest party planner in history!” Pratt captioned the Instagram post on Saturday, July 27.

Related: Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger: A Timeline of Their Relationship Chris Pratt’s divorce from Anna Faris broke fans’ hearts, but the Parks and Recreation alum found another shot at love with Katherine Schwarzenegger. The couple started dating in 2018, one year after Pratt and Faris confirmed they were going their separate ways after eight years of marriage (the exes welcomed son Jack in 2012). In […]

Fans flooded the comments section to share their enchantment with the snapshot.

“Katherine looks so beautiful,” one follower wrote.

Another said, “I think she may be the cutest pregnant person ever,” while a third backed-up Schwarzenegger’s party planning skills, commenting, “Of course she is!!!”

The second slide of the post features two young girls, presumably Schwarzenegger and Pratt’s daughters Lyla, 3, and Eloise, 2, dressed in western-themed outfits near a petting zoo. The girls sport matching red boots, fringed skirts, and vests.

Last month, Schwarzenegger shared an endearing snapshot of her daughters horseback riding.

“Things that make me happy: A gloomy morning followed by a barn visit ☺️❤️,” Schwarzenegger wrote on Instagram on June 29, alongside a carousel of photos showing the family of four exploring a barn, riding horses and walking through a garden.

This post came just a day after reports that Schwarzenegger and Pratt are expecting their third child. Us Weekly has reached out to representatives for both for comments.

Related: Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt’s Family Album: Sweetest Photos With Da... Loving parents. Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt are loving life with their daughters Lyla and Eloise. The Gift of Forgiveness author announced she was pregnant with her first child in April 2020, nearly one year after she and the actor tied the knot in California. Baby No. 1 arrived in August 2020. “We are beyond […]

Schwarzenegger previously shared with Us that the couple had not ruled out having more children.

“I come from a big family, so I love the idea of having a lot of kids around and a big family,” she said in October 2022. “Whatever God has in his plan for us is what we’ll do.”

In addition to Lyla and Eloise, Pratt has a son, Jack, from his previous marriage to Anna Faris. The ex-couple was married for eight years before finalizing their divorce in 2018. Faris later married Michael Barrett in 2021.

Pratt and Schwarzenegger began dating in 2018 after meeting at church.

“It was a lot of kismet, and a lot of connections, but that was where we met,” Pratt told Extra at the time.

In January 2019, Pratt announced their engagement, and the couple tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony in Montecito, California, just six months later.