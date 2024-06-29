Chris Pratt and wife Katherine Schwarzenegger took their two daughters horseback riding amid reports that the couple is expecting their third child.

“Things that make me happy: A gloomy morning followed by a barn visit ☺️❤️,” Schwarzenegger, 34, wrote via Instagram on Saturday, June 29, alongside a carousel of photos of the family of four exploring a barn, riding horses and walking through a garden.

Schwarzenegger’s post comes one day following reports that she is pregnant with her and 45-year-old Pratt’s third child. The couple has not publicly confirmed the news, which was reported by both People and TMZ on Friday, June 28. Us Weekly has reached out to reps of both for comment.

Schwarzenegger and Pratt welcomed their first child, daughter Lyla, in August 2020, before they expanded their family with daughter Eloise in May 2022.

Pratt also shares son Jack with ex-wife Anna Faris, who he divorced in 2018. Faris has since moved on with Michael Barrett, who she married in 2021.

Pratt previously praised Schwarzenegger as “an incredible mom and stepmom” ahead of Lyla’s birth in February 2020.

“She has changed my life for the better in so many ways,” the Parks & Recreation alum told E! News at the time. “My soul, my son, I feel all are so safe with her. She’s a great stepmom, she’s — willing — going to be a great mom one day.”

The Jurassic World star even shared in 2019 that he sees “lots of kids” in the couple’s future. “Maybe less time spent working, more time spent enjoying life,” he explained at the time. “I always want to be that guy that works to live, not lives to work. I think [I want to spend] just a lot of time at the farm and a lot of time catching a lot of fish and seeing lots of sunsets.”

Schwarzenegger further echoed Pratt’s desire for a “big family” in an exclusive interview with Us in October 2022. “I come from a big family, so I love the idea of having a lot of kids around and a big family,” she said at the time. “Whatever God has in his plan for us is what we’ll do.”

Speaking to Us, Schwarzenegger added that parenting is “a balancing act,” and revealed that she and Pratt often look to her mom, Maria Shriver, for advice.

“I feel really lucky to be able to have obviously an amazing role model in my mom, and just being able to see how she balances it all,” she told Us. “Just learning from her, being able to bounce things off of her and, at the end of the day, just knowing that family time is the most important time.”