Bump watch! Katy Perry showed her pregnancy progress in a series of mirror selfies on Wednesday, May 27.

“Welp. Today’s #SpaceLaunchLive was BUMPED due to weather, but what’s two days when @spacex has been waiting for 18 years,” the singer, 35, captioned her Instagram slideshow, referencing SpaceX’s first manned spaceflight.

In the social media upload, the Grammy nominee cradled her baby bump in a silver gown while wearing matching heels and earrings.

The American Idol judge announced in March that she and her fiancé, Orlando Bloom, are expecting their first child together, a baby girl. The actor, 43, previously welcomed his 9-year-old son, Flynn, with his ex-wife, Miranda Kerr.

After debuting her baby bump in her “Never Worn White” video, Perry has continued to show her budding belly, from her Easter Bunny onesie in April to her sheer “Daisies” dress.

On Sunday, May 24, the “Teenage Dream” singer hit the beach with Bloom while wearing a floral one-piece bathing suit and a straw hat. She carried a Bach bag in one hand and her dog, Nugget, in the other.

The American Music Award winner is experiencing “ups and downs” following her pregnancy announcement, a source told Us Weekly exclusively last month. “Katy is dealing with the nerves of being a first-time parent, and Orlando is stressing about having a baby in their lives at this time,” the insider said in April, noting that Perry is “is overjoyed and elated that she is pregnant.”

The source added at the time: “She’s always wanted to be a mom.”

The California native revealed earlier this month that she has been “spiraling” while quarantining pregnant amid the coronavirus pandemic. “I definitely lock myself in my parked car in front of my house and cry sometimes, just like everyone else does,” the “I Kissed a Girl” singer told Radio.com. “I know I should meditate. I know I should talk to my therapist. I don’t get the opportunity just to, like, have a glass of wine right now if I’ve reached a certain point of, ‘Oh, my God, this is way too much, I cannot handle this, I’ll have a glass.’ It’s a real, real time for me. I feel all the feelings.”