Brushing off the haters. Pregnant Krystal Nielson is standing by her decision to do prenatal workouts despite Instagram trolls’ negative comments.

“I know what I’m doing,” the Bachelor in Paradise alum, 33, exclusively told Us Weekly on Monday, March 22. “I’m getting certified as a prenatal and postnatal fitness specialist and nutritionist, so I do know what I’m doing. I wanted to make sure that I knew what I was talking about coming from a fitness background and bringing that into my pregnancy.”

The former reality star went on to say that her “training is not that much different” ahead of welcoming her first child.

“It’s really just more mindful listening to your body,” the Montana native explained to Us. “Not one routine works for everybody [normally], and pregnancy is the same thing.”

The Bachelor alum noted that she doesn’t take backlash via Instagram “personally” and chooses to “live [her] life,” explaining, “I do read things because I’m always looking for constructive feedback on how I can grow. I’ll read through it, but I’m aware that it’s so easy to stand from the sidelines and criticize someone and much harder to be in the main arena and have the courage to actually be doing it and making videos and sharing and posting them.”

In terms of her postpartum body, Nielson is prepared for her “transformation.” She gushed to Us: “I’ve gotten to help a lot of women through the process, so I’m really excited to go through it.”

The former ABC personality announced in November 2020 that she and boyfriend Miles Bowles are expecting a baby girl. The couple are now “looking at a possible early induction” within the next two weeks.

“We just found out a couple of weeks ago that we do have an umbilical cyst,” the mom-to-be explained to Us. “They want to induce between 37 and 38 weeks.”

The pregnant star first addressed the cyst via Instagram earlier this month, writing, “[It’s] near our baby’s abdomen. My doctor sat me down and told me to prepare for a C-section as the pressure from contractions could cause it to rupture resulting in … things I don’t even want to imagine.”

Nielson is currently experiencing “a whole flood of emotions” and “a little bit of anxiety” ahead of her birth. “Holy smokes,” she said. “This is getting really real. … We have a lot of things to do, but we’re going to have our daughter, like, a child. I’m bringing a human into this world.”

