Shifting her birth plan. Krystal Nielson found out on Friday, February 26, that she has a cyst on her umbilical cord.

“[It’s] near our baby’s abdomen,” the Bachelor in Paradise alum, 33, wrote via Instagram on Monday, March 1. “My doctor sat me down and told me to prepare for a C-section as the pressure from contractions could cause it to rupture resulting in … things I don’t even want to imagine. All weekend, we waited to go in and have another ultrasound to confirm the finding. It was a balance of faith and seeking to find comfort and answers among uncertainty and fear.”

The Montana native “cried a lot,” she went on to write. “The birth experience I’d imagined, complications and everything in between wore heavy on my heart. But [my boyfriend], Miles [Bowles], was my rock and together we leaned into trusting that everything would work out exactly as it’s supposed to.”

During Monday’s doctor appointment, Nielson confirmed that her cyst is in the “moderate range,” writing, “My doctors are super optimistic that there will be no complications and I can continue with my original birth plan.”

Until her little one’s arrival, the Bachelor alum will have growth checks on the baby-to-be and the cyst twice a week. “While this weekend was just a glimpse into the fears that parenthood can bring up, more importantly, Miles and I learned to lean into each other, trusting faith and letting go,” the fitness guru concluded.

She and Bowles, 25, announced in November 2020 that they are expecting their first child. “Excited for the next chapter,” the dad-to-be captioned his Instagram reveal at the time.

The couple shared the sex of their upcoming arrival later that same month with pink confetti cannons.

Nielson and Bowles started dating in May 2020, three months after her split from husband Chris Randone. The estranged couple got engaged on season 5 of Bachelor in Paradise, tying the knot in June 2019.

The Bachelorette alum, 33, congratulated his soon-to-be-ex-wife on her pregnancy, Nielson told Scheana Shay in December 2020. “He texted me and said he thinks I’m going to become a wonderful mother and he’s really, really happy for me and hopes that we can become friends and be there for each other,” the expectant star explained.